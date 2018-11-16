How Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State match up — with a game prediction

How No. 17 Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC) and Middle Tennessee State (7-3, 6-1 Conference USA) match up at each position — with a game prediction:
Quarterbacks
Since a 3-of-9 passing performance in Kentucky’s win over Vanderbilt, Terry Wilson has completed 70.2 percent (66-of-94) of his throws in the three subsequent games and averaged 221.7 passing yards. For the season, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore has thrown for 1,386 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Middle Tennessee State senior Brent Stockstill is the Blue Raiders’ career leader in passing yards (11,249), touchdown passes (98) and 300-yards-plus passing games (17). The son of MTSU head man Rick Stockstill has made seven prior starts against SEC teams, completing 59.7 percent of his passes with 11 TDs vs. five picks. Stockstill is 1-6 against SEC foes, with the win a 51-45 shootout at Missouri in 2016.
Advantage: Middle Tennessee State
Running backs
The second five games of the Kentucky season have not gone as well for Wildcats star Benny Snell as the first five did. The 5-11, 225-pound junior averaged 127.8 rushing yards a game during the Cats’ 5-0 start. In its most recent five contests, UK has gone 2-3 and Snell has been held under 100 yards rushing four times. MTSU redshirt freshman Chaton Mobley pulverized Western Kentucky two weeks ago, running 25 times for a school-freshman record 198 yards. That was 70 more yards than he had gained in the season’s seven prior games combined. In last week’s 48-32 win at UTEP, the 6-1, 235-pound product of Knoxville, Tenn., ran for 53 yards.
Advantage: Kentucky
Wide receivers
Kentucky seniors Dorian Baker and David Bouvier will play for the final time at Kroger Field. A 6-3, 205-pound product of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Baker was suspended last week at Tennessee. He needs one catch to reach 100 for his UK career. A former walk-on, the 5-9, 168-pound Bouvier was placed on scholarship before this season. The ex-Lexington Catholic star had a touchdown catch in UK’s streak-busting win at Florida and made two crucial catches during Kentucky’s frantic, game-winning drive at Missouri. Middle Tennessee junior Ty Lee caught 10 passes for 158 yards last week at UTEP. On the season, the 5-9, 178-pound product of Moultrie, Ga., has a team-best 51 receptions for 621 yards and five TDs.
Advantage: Middle Tennessee State
Tight ends
Kentucky senior C.J. Conrad scored the Cats’ sole TD in last week’s 24-7 loss at Tennessee, a 19-yard catch. For his UK career, Conrad has 73 receptions and 11 TDs. The 6-5, 242-pound LaGrange, Ohio, product has also been valuable for his physicality as a blocker. MTSU uses a four wide-receiver set in offensive coordinator Tony Franklin’s Air Raid system. At 6-foot, 245-pounds, Z receiver Tavares Thomas (22 catches, 126 yards, three TDs) is the most physical presence among the Blue Raiders wide-outs.
Advantage: Kentucky
Offensive line
The all-senior right side of Kentucky’s front, tackle George Asafo-Adjei and guard Bunchy Stallings, have each been chosen SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season. Much praised early in the season, UK’s line has come under scrutiny as the Cats have stagnated offensively in recent games. Middle Tennessee right guard Chandler Brewer and left tackle Carlos Johnson anchor a front that has allowed 26 sacks in 2018.
Advantage: Kentucky
Defensive line
Kentucky senior tackle Adrian Middleton has started 35 straight games. The 6-3, 298-pound South Warren High School product has 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack this season. Senior nose guard Tymere Dubose has started three games in 2018 and has 1.5 TFL and a QB hurry. MTSU ends Trae Philpots (30 tackles, six TFL, three sacks) and Jahmal Jones (29, 5.5, two) are relatively undersized (245 and 257 pounds, respectively) but productive.
Advantage: Kentucky
Linebackers
Senior OLB/rush end Josh Allen has produced one of the great seasons in UK football history. The Montclair, N.J., product leads the SEC in sacks (11), tackles for loss (15.5) and forced fumbles (five). Senior WLB Jordan Jones has made 243 career tackles. Middle Tennessee’s linebackers are play-makers. SLB DQ Thomas leads the Blue Raiders in sacks (six). WLB Khalil Brooks leads MTSU in TFL (11). MLB Darius Harris is second in tackles (70).
Advantage: Kentucky
Defensive backs
Kentucky fans will say farewell to UK’s entire starting secondary as safeties Darius West and Mike Edwards and cornerbacks Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson and Chris Westry are all seniors. After some struggles earlier in their respective careers, the UK senior DBs are going out strong, as the Wildcats are third in the SEC (allowing 180.4 yards a game) against the pass. MTSU senior free safety Wesley Bush has a team-high four interceptions. Sophomore strong safety Reed Blankenship leads the Blue Raiders in tackles (80). In Middle’s 50-17 victory over Old Dominion on Oct. 27, Blankenship played a game for the ages — 17 tackles, three TFL, a sack and an interception he returned 100 yards for a touchdown.
Advantage: Kentucky
Special teams
In losses the past two weeks, Kentucky has been hurt in the kicking game. Both Georgia and Tennessee set up their first scores with long punt returns. Last week at UT, UK true freshman place-kicker Chance Poore missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt and had a 30-yard try blocked. Senior long snapper Tristan Yeomans and place-kicker Miles Butler will end their home careers. MTSU punter Matt Bonadies has stopped 20 of his 41 kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Place-kicker Crews Holt is accurate on field goals inside 40 yards (8-of-8) and inaccurate outside of 40 yards (1-of-6, long of 42).
Advantage: Even
Prediction
Kentucky 27, Middle Tennessee State 17
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
