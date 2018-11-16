Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s UK vs. Middle Tennessee State game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee State game:
Game time is noon at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Television
Network: SEC Network alternate channel
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave Lamont; analysis, Ray Bentley; sideline, Tera Talmadge
Where to find the SEC Network alternate channel:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 518
DISH Network: Channels 596-599; with the Hopper digital box, channels 404.1, 404.2 or 404.3
DirecTV: Channel 611-1*
For additional information on how to find the SEC Network alternate channel in your area, click here
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 98
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Where things stand: SEC football standings
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Middle Tennessee State roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Middle Tennessee State depth chart: Click here
How the Wildcats and Blue Raiders match up: Click here
Two-minute game preview: Click here
For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
