Keldon Johnson says Kentucky’s shooting will improve

Kentucky basketball forward Keldon Johnson said Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that the team needs to trust its shooting. UK plays North Dakota in Rupp Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. UK has lost to Duke and beaten Southern Illinois.
SEC

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky vs. North Dakota game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2018 05:12 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 10 Kentucky (1-1) and North Dakota (2-0):

Game time is 9 p.m. at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jon Sundvold

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Kentucky basketball sophomore guard Quade Green talks about what the team had to do last Friday to beat Southern Illinois after an 34-point loss to Duke in the opener. UK plays North Dakota at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84; Sirius Channel 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

UK center Nick Richards reflects on the Cats' loss to Duke and his own 19-rebound game against Southern Illinois in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The North Dakota roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. North Dakota series history: First meeting

Learn more about the Fighting Hawks: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

Kentucky freshman Ashton Hagans talked in his preseason interview about how he ended up as a Wildcat.

