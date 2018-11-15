Who’s ‘freaking out’ about missing shots? Not Tyler Herro.

In addition to finding his shooting eye and leading Kentucky’s intense defensive effort with five steals, freshman Tyler Herro also acted as a soothing psychologist for always skittish UK fans.

“I see a lot of people freaking out (because) I haven’t made a shot,” Herro said of his 4-for-17 shooting in Kentucky’s first two games. “But I miss shots all the time. So it’s good.”

Surely, Herro eased fan anxiety in Kentucky’s 96-58 victory over North Dakota on Wednesday night. He made seven of 12 shots. That included 1-for-2 shooting from three-point range. He had made one of eight three-point shots in UK’s first two games. This fueled the freak-out.

His father, Chris Herro, had advised his son not to pay attention to social media. Technically, Herro has obeyed.

“Friends are just telling me,” he said. “We just kind of laugh about it, and stuff like that.”

If it helps any, Herro made all three of his free throws against North Dakota. That made him 8-for-8 from the line through three games.

When a reporter said that Devin Booker missed 15 of his first 20 shots as a Kentucky player in 2014-15, Herro said, “So, hopefully, I can be like him.”

Not for the first time, Kentucky Coach John Calipari said Herro must prepare himself to shoot before catching the pass. Calipari likened Herro to Jamal Murray in this regard.

“You can’t be slow,” the UK coach said. “You can’t step. You’ve got to catch it, and it’s got to get off. . . . He’s always been able to jump over somebody. Well, you’re done with that, now.”

‘Two good fingers’

As a sophomore, PJ Washington was expected to be a step ahead. But he got off to a slow start, In UK’s first two games, he averaged 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds, got to the line for only four free throws and made one three-point shot.

But against North Dakota, Washington led UK with a career-high 25 points. He also set career highs with four three-point baskets and five shots from behind the arc.

He only made five three-point shots all of last season, thus prompting NBA scouts to tell him during the pre-draft process he should improve his perimeter game.

“Feels good,” he said of the three-point baskets. “I’ve been working on it all summer.”

Washington acknowledged being frustrated in UK’s first two games.

“It was just hard because I felt I couldn’t find a rhythm,” he said. “I was getting in foul trouble real quick and having to sit.”

Washington also has had to deal with continuing problems with his left hand. He underwent off-season surgery on his pinkie finger. Then against Duke, he jammed the ring finger and thumb on that hand.

“It was just hard for me to catch balls or (do) anything . . . ,” he said. “It was terrible. Those fingers were huge. I only had two good fingers. I really couldn’t dribble the ball. It was just a bad thing. I tried to ice it and get through it.”

Rematch with Duke?

When asked how he dealt with Kentucky’s 118-84 loss to Duke in the opening game, Herro said, “Well, it’s a long season. Credit to Duke. They’re real good. Hopefully, we’ll see them again.”

Human error

Avert your eyes if you think Kentucky basketball is a well-oiled machine that is beyond human error.

Only 58 seconds into the game, Nick Richards replaced Washington. It seemed that Calipari’s decision to demand more and hold players accountable was on display.

Not so, Washington said.

“They messed the starting lineup up,” Washington said. “I wasn’t supposed to start. It was supposed to be Nick.”

During introductions of the starting lineups, “I was standing up,” Washington said. “And they announced my name. . . . I didn’t know what was going on.”

More PT for EJ?

Freshman EJ Montgomery played a season-high 26 minutes against North Dakota. After contributing eight points and seven rebounds, he can expect more playing time.

“EJ Montgomery’s going to have to play more,” Calipari said. “Just how it is. So someone’s going to have to play less. That’s how it is.”

The UK coach acknowledged that Montgomery may not be perfect. But . . .

“You got to have separators in the game at some point that can make a play out of nothing,” Calipari said. “He does that.”

Jemarl Baker update

When asked for an update on injured guard Jemarl Baker, Calipari did not sound optimistic.

“He hasn’t practiced since the Blue-White Game,” the UK coach said. “So he hadn’t been on the practice floor at all. I think he shot around yesterday or the day before. But he has not practiced at all since Blue-White.”

Next game

VMI at No. 10 Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

TV: SEC Network