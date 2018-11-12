TV host Lee Cruse loses bet, gets huge Tennessee “T” shaved and painted into his hair

Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee on Saturday was a cruel blow to UK football fans, but maybe even more so to WLEX-18’s Lee Cruse who lost a bet to his “Live with Lee & Hayley” co-host and had to pay up Monday.
Hayley Harmon, a Tennessee native and Vols, fan shaved the school’s trademark “T” into the back of Cruse’s hair and then painted it orange on air Monday.
“This is the greatest day of my life,” Harmon exclaimed as she giggled and clipped away.
Tennessee’s ubiquitous fight song “Rocky Top” played as Harmon got out the white and orange hair paint to complete the look.
“Do you need a drink?” Harmon asked as she finished up.
“No. I don’t need a drink,” Cruse responded. “I need an offensive line. That’s what I need.”
Then-No. 11 Kentucky struggled offensively Saturday, scoring only one touchdown in a 24-7 loss to the unranked Volunteers. Kentucky fell to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday.
From the outset of the show, Cruse, a Winchester native, couldn’t hide the dread of what was to come as the hosts bantered.
Cruse and Harmon said they both felt Kentucky would win ahead of Saturday’s game. If Harmon lost, she would have had to refer to herself as “Tater Harmon” on air all week. Last season when Kentucky won, she had to put a “Kentucky Girl” vanity plate on the front of her car for two weeks.
“I made my bet (this year) a lot more ridiculous if Lee lost, because I assumed Tennessee would lose, the way this season has gone,” Harmon explained setting up the haircut.
Harmon also explained that the bet “was all in good fun.”
“No it’s not!” Lee, retorted before letting Harmon take clippers in hand.
Harmon hoped UK fans wouldn’t hold anything against her for holding Cruse up to his bet, but she declined to go “double or nothing” over the game with her actual alma mater, Middle Tennessee. Kentucky plays MTSU on Saturday.
“And then I’ll shave your back? No?,” she asked as Cruse groaned.
