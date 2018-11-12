Here’s how the Georgia Bulldogs upgraded their non-conference football schedule

The University of Georgia’s non-conference football schedule received an upgrade for the 2028, 2029 and 2030 seasons.
The program will play Texas in Austin on Sept. 2, 2028 and in Athens on Sept. 1, 2029, and will play at Clemson on Sept. 15, 2029 and at home against the Tigers on Aug. 31, 2030, the schools announced Monday.
Clemson and Georgia previously announced they’d play each other in 2024.
“There’s no question last year the Notre Dame game helped move the needle for us,” Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told the Athens Banner-Herald last week. “Kirby [Smart] has been very aggressive about wanting to schedule up.”
The 2029 season features three non-conference games against Power 5 programs: Clemson, Texas and in-state rival Georgia Tech.
This season’s non-conference slate featured games against Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee State and UMass to go with the annual matchup with Georgia Tech.
