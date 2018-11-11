A star turn for freshman forward in Kentucky women’s rout of Southern

Rhyne Howard had a nice debut for Kentucky on Wednesday in its season opener, but Coach Matthew Mitchell said in the lead up to Sunday’s game against Southern, he thinks she has a lot more.
“I think Rhyne just has to understand that there is another gear that you’ve got to get to and stay there, and when she does that it’s going to be something else,” Mitchell said Friday.
Howard might have found that gear Sunday, scoring 16 points in the first half, one more than her entire first game and Kentucky rolled over its second Southwest Athletic Conference opponent in a row, 91-41, on Sunday in Memorial Coliseum.
Howard hit seven three-pointers on her way to a game-high 29 points.
A pair of mid-range jumpers early gave little sign Howard was about to go off. But she added a pair of threes in each of the first two quarters to lead an offense that was significantly more potent early than what it showed Wednesday against Alabama State, a team picked to finish behind Southern in the SWAC.
Meanwhile, Kentucky’s defense proved just as withering, creating four steals in the first four minutes as the Cats built a 12-2 early edge. Kentucky actually trailed Alabama State toward the end of the first quarter Wednesday. Southern wasn’t going to get the chance.
Howard helped make sure of that, and UK extended its lead to 50-18 at half.
Kentucky harassed Southern primarily with a half-court zone trap that put two UK defenders on the ball all around the perimeter. That, combined with the occasional full-court pressure, forced Southern into 29 turnovers. KeKe McKinney and Taylor Murray each had three of UK’s 15 steals.
The Jags averaged 71 points in their first two wins at home. Brittany Rose, their leading scorer at 14 points per game, was held to seven by the Cats. Skylar O’Bear led Southern with eight points.
Southern settled down in the third quarter, only getting outscored 17-10 as Kentucky’s offense slipped off the gas a bit. It provided a lesson Mitchell knew his team needed.
“We need to just to get an overall attitude of hustle coupled with precision,” Mitchell said Friday. “Sometimes we were running around out there, expending some physical effort, but with not a lot of precision in what we were doing.”
The Cats came out sluggish defensively in the fourth letting the Jaguars get five offensive rebounds on two trips down the court, prompting Mitchell to call a timeout. The offense began to misfire as well, missing four shots and turning it over during the sequence.
The Jaguars ran off eight consecutive points, before a Murray layup broke the run to put UK up 69-35. Howard hit back-to-back-to-back threes to create her own run and put UK up 78-35.
Next game
Virginia at Kentucky
8:30 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)
