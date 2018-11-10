Cat Walk: No. 11 Kentucky’s ready to take on Tennessee in Knoxville

The Snell Watch: Tracking Benny Snell's pursuit of UK's all-time rushing record

By Mark Story

November 10, 2018

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.

Over a 12-game schedule, Snell entered the season needing to average 117.7 yards a game to break the record. If UK advances to a bowl game, Snell would need to average 108.7 yards a game on a 13-game slate to break Collins’ record.

Throughout the Kentucky season, we are tracking Snell’s progress toward the record:

Game Ten: Snell ran 20 times for 81 yards against Tennessee.

Game Nine: Snell ran 23 times for 73 yards against Georgia.

Game Eight: Snell ran 19 times for 67 yards at Missouri.

Game Seven: Snell ran 32 times for 169 yards against Vanderbilt.

Game Six: Snell ran 13 times for 60 yards at Texas A&M.

Game Five: Snell ran 28 times for 99 yards against South Carolina.

Game Four: Snell ran 25 times for 165 yards against Mississippi State.

Game Three: Snell ran 15 times for 75 yards against Murray State.

Game Two: Snell ran 27 times for 175 yards at Florida.

Game One: Snell ran 20 times for 125 yards against Central Michigan.

For the season: Snell has run for 1,089 yards on 139 carries. He now has 3,513 career yards and remains second on UK’s all-time career rushing list.

Needed to break the record: 322 yards. That is an average of 161 yards in the two remaining games of the regular season or 107.3 yards in three games counting bowl-eligible UK’s postseason trip.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

