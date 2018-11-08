What does John Calipari want his players to take from loss to Duke?

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about what he wants his players to take from the blowout 118-84 loss to Duke on Nov. 6, 2018. UK plays host to Southern Illinois on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about what he wants his players to take from the blowout 118-84 loss to Duke on Nov. 6, 2018. UK plays host to Southern Illinois on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky vs. Southern Illinois game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 08, 2018 06:52 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s men’s basketball game between No. 2 Kentucky (0-1) and Southern Illinois (0-0):

Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mike Morgan; Analysis, Dane Bradshaw

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Kentucky senior forward Reid Travis talks to the media after his team's 118-84 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Travis led UK with 22 points.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 134

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

UK basketball coach John Calipari talks about Tyler Herro and how he can improve after the Kentucky freshman shot just 1-for-8 from the field in Friday night’s exhibition victory over Transylvania.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Southern Illinois roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Southern Illinois series history: First meeting

Learn more about the Salukis: Click here

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

Kentucky freshman Ashton Hagans talked in his preseason interview about how he ended up as a Wildcat.

