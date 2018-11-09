Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky at Tennessee game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s football game between No. 11 Kentucky (7-2, 5-2 SEC) and Tennessee (4-5, 1-4 SEC):

Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus.

Television

Network: SEC Network

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analyst, John Congemi; sideline, Kris Budden

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football running back Benny Snell talks about becoming the first player in UK history to rush for 1,000 yards in three different seasons. UK lost to Georgia 34-17 on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 192 Sirius Channel 119

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden talks about the win over Florida and quarterback Terry Wilson. The duo hooked up on a 54-yard touchdown pass in the 27-16 victory on Sept. 8, 2018.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader





Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

Where things stand: 2018 SEC football standings

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Tennessee roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Tennessee depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Tennessee match up at each position: Click here

Two-minute game preview: Click here

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories. Click to subscribe