Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky at Tennessee game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s football game between No. 11 Kentucky (7-2, 5-2 SEC) and Tennessee (4-5, 1-4 SEC):
Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analyst, John Congemi; sideline, Kris Budden
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 192 Sirius Channel 119
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
Where things stand: 2018 SEC football standings
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Tennessee roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Tennessee depth chart: Click here
How Kentucky and Tennessee match up at each position: Click here
Two-minute game preview: Click here
