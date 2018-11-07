‘This isn’t high school’: Calipari on what Tyler Herro can learn

UK basketball coach John Calipari talks about Tyler Herro and how he can improve after the Kentucky freshman shot just 1-for-8 from the field in Friday night’s exhibition victory over Transylvania.
By
Up Next
UK basketball coach John Calipari talks about Tyler Herro and how he can improve after the Kentucky freshman shot just 1-for-8 from the field in Friday night’s exhibition victory over Transylvania.
By

SEC

Box score from Kentucky’s 118-84 season-opening loss to Duke

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 07, 2018 12:17 AM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team opened its 2018-19 season by taking on Duke at the Champions Classic in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils defeated UK, 118-84.

Next up for Kentucky is its home opener against Southern Illinois on Friday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Keldon Johnson, 23

Rebounds: Tyler Herro, 9

Assists: Tyler Herro, 5

Steals: Keldon Johnson, 1

Blocks: Tyler Herro, 2

Turnovers: Reid Travis, Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

  Comments  