After slow start, UK women roll in opener. See how the Cats squished the Hornets.

Relentless defense helped Kentucky shrug off a sluggish start offensively and when their shots finally did start falling, Alabama State withered as the Cats routed the visiting Hornets 87-35 in the season opener for both at Memorial Coliseum Wednesday.
Taylor Murray led four UK scorers in double figures with 16 points as Kentucky forced 43 turnovers, many as a result of a full-court press Coach Matthew Mitchell has brought back from the days when his teams wore opponents out with it.
First quarter: Kentucky 15, ASU 14
Kentucky looked like it would dominate early, jumping out to a 7-0 lead and pressuring the ball all the way up the court in a manner that looked to be making Alabama State uncomfortable.
Alabama State committed four turnovers in the first three minutes.
But the Cats had trouble converting defense into offense, making just 6 of 19 shots in the quarter and committing seven turnovers themselves.
When Areleatha Gipson pushed past Taylor Murray’s shoulder-to-shoulder pressure and kicked out to a wide open Ayana Emmanuel for a wide-open three-pointer on the wing, Alabama State cut UK’s the lead to 11-10 and showed they wouldn’t go away early.
Moments later, after a Jaida Roper turnover, Alabama State took a 14-13 lead on an Emmanuel layup with 1:55 left in the period.
Taylor Murray’s driving floater in the lane put UK back up 15-14 with 30 seconds left in the first.
Half: Kentucky 39, ASU 22
Kentucky broke open the game with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, highlighted by a pair of Taylor Murray layups and a three-pointer from Keke McKinney.
Then Maci Morris, who’d gone 1-for-4 in the first quarter and couldn’t find the net on her first three three-point attempts, hit back-to-back threes to stretch the lead to 30-16 with 5:06 till halftime.
Blair Green chimed in with her first three-pointer to start another 7-0 Cats run that included a driving layup by Amanda Paschal and a pair of Green free throws to extend the advantage to 39-19 with 1:32 till half.
Kentucky’s shooting percentage didn’t improve much, but the Cats took control of the game thanks in large part to four three-pointers and seven offensive rebounds combined with 15 Alabama State turnovers.
Third quarter: Kentucky 64, ASU 30
Kentucky really began setting up more full-court pressure including a trap at half-court that just caused the Hornets fits.
And the Cats begin converting turnovers into points much more efficiently.
When Rhyne Howard capped an 11-2 UK run with a three-pointer off the left wing, it put the Cats up 56-27 and forced ASU Coach Freda-Freeman Jackson to call a timeout to try to stop the momentum.
It didn’t help. Kentucky kept pouring it on and finished the quarter with another Morris three-pointer to put the Cats up by 34, 64-30 just before the third quarter break.
4th quarter: Kentucky 87, ASU 35
Alabama State was unable to get anything going late as UK held them without a bucket for the first eight minutes of the period.
Howard hit her third three-pointer of the game to give her 15 points and put UK up 77-30.
Green finished with 13 points. Morris had 11.
Next game
Southern at Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Sunday (SEC+)
Comments