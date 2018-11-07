Kentucky guards Rhyne Howard (10) and Maci Morris (4) trapped Alabama State forward Shmya Ward during the season opener for both teams Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. UK won 87-35.
After slow start, UK women roll in opener. See how the Cats squished the Hornets.

By Jared Peck

November 07, 2018 09:21 PM

Relentless defense helped Kentucky shrug off a sluggish start offensively and when their shots finally did start falling, Alabama State withered as the Cats routed the visiting Hornets 87-35 in the season opener for both at Memorial Coliseum Wednesday.

Taylor Murray led four UK scorers in double figures with 16 points as Kentucky forced 43 turnovers, many as a result of a full-court press Coach Matthew Mitchell has brought back from the days when his teams wore opponents out with it.

First quarter: Kentucky 15, ASU 14

Kentucky looked like it would dominate early, jumping out to a 7-0 lead and pressuring the ball all the way up the court in a manner that looked to be making Alabama State uncomfortable.

Alabama State committed four turnovers in the first three minutes.

But the Cats had trouble converting defense into offense, making just 6 of 19 shots in the quarter and committing seven turnovers themselves.

When Areleatha Gipson pushed past Taylor Murray’s shoulder-to-shoulder pressure and kicked out to a wide open Ayana Emmanuel for a wide-open three-pointer on the wing, Alabama State cut UK’s the lead to 11-10 and showed they wouldn’t go away early.

Moments later, after a Jaida Roper turnover, Alabama State took a 14-13 lead on an Emmanuel layup with 1:55 left in the period.

Taylor Murray’s driving floater in the lane put UK back up 15-14 with 30 seconds left in the first.

Half: Kentucky 39, ASU 22

Kentucky broke open the game with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, highlighted by a pair of Taylor Murray layups and a three-pointer from Keke McKinney.

Then Maci Morris, who’d gone 1-for-4 in the first quarter and couldn’t find the net on her first three three-point attempts, hit back-to-back threes to stretch the lead to 30-16 with 5:06 till halftime.

Blair Green chimed in with her first three-pointer to start another 7-0 Cats run that included a driving layup by Amanda Paschal and a pair of Green free throws to extend the advantage to 39-19 with 1:32 till half.

Kentucky’s shooting percentage didn’t improve much, but the Cats took control of the game thanks in large part to four three-pointers and seven offensive rebounds combined with 15 Alabama State turnovers.

Third quarter: Kentucky 64, ASU 30

Kentucky really began setting up more full-court pressure including a trap at half-court that just caused the Hornets fits.

And the Cats begin converting turnovers into points much more efficiently.

When Rhyne Howard capped an 11-2 UK run with a three-pointer off the left wing, it put the Cats up 56-27 and forced ASU Coach Freda-Freeman Jackson to call a timeout to try to stop the momentum.

It didn’t help. Kentucky kept pouring it on and finished the quarter with another Morris three-pointer to put the Cats up by 34, 64-30 just before the third quarter break.

4th quarter: Kentucky 87, ASU 35

Alabama State was unable to get anything going late as UK held them without a bucket for the first eight minutes of the period.

Howard hit her third three-pointer of the game to give her 15 points and put UK up 77-30.

Green finished with 13 points. Morris had 11.

Next game

Southern at Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Sunday (SEC+)

