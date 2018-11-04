Bowl projections still have Kentucky in New Year’s Six game despite loss to Georgia

Kentucky’s 34-17 loss to Georgia on Saturday ended the Wildcats’ dreams of winning the SEC East title and playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but it apparently did nothing to hinder their chances for a spot in a major bowl game this postseason.
UK is 7-2 with a 5-2 record in league play and remaining games at Tennessee (on Saturday), Middle Tennessee at home (Nov. 17) and the regular-season finale at Louisville (Nov. 24).
A 10-2 season is still very much in play for the Cats, who will finish second in the SEC East.
“This team is special,” UK quarterback Terry Wilson said Saturday night. “I know we’ll win out, and the thing about this team is we’re not going to give up. We’re going to just keep playing hard and just keep getting after it. This team is special, so I know we can do big things.”
The bowl prognosticators are still predicting big things, indeed, for the Wildcats.
In fact, all of the early returns Sunday morning put Kentucky in the same New Year’s Six game — the Fiesta Bowl, which is scheduled to be played Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. and set for a national audience on ESPN.
Sports Illustrated, 247Sports, CollegeFootballNews.com and SB Nation all predicted Sunday that UK will end up playing Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. Kentucky has never played in the Fiesta Bowl, which started in 1971 and is one of college football’s major postseason games.
UCF went undefeated last season — and claimed its own national championship — and is off to an 8-0 start this fall. By the time bowl season rolls around, the Knights could be riding a 25-game winning streak. They also have one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses.
Bleacher Report’s Sunday projections also put UK in the Fiesta Bowl, though that website’s roundup has the Wildcats playing against Oklahoma, a top-10 team that’s off to an 8-1 start this season.
The New Year’s Six games are decided by the College Football Playoff selection committee and represent many of the nation’s oldest bowl games. The other non-playoff, New Year’s Six games in this year’s cycle are the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
This story will be updated as more national bowl projections are posted.
SEC-affiliated bowl games
*-Notre Dame is possible opponent
Comments