UK offensive lineman ejected from Georgia game after grabbing an official

UK offensive lineman Bunchy Stallings was ejected from Saturday’s game against Georgia for making contact with an official late in the third quarter.
The incident happened after Benny Snell scored on a 9-yard run to bring UK back within 28-10 with 3:45 left in the third quarter. As the two teams were lining up for the extra point, an official walked through the UK offensive line. Stallings grabbed him after he had walked past the Wildcats, and the flag was thrown immediately.
Stallings — the starting right guard for the Wildcats — took his helmet off and angrily walked to the Kentucky locker room after he was ejected from the game. The senior was named SEC offensive lineman of the week following UK’s victories over Florida and Mississippi State earlier this season, and he was named to ESPN’s midseason All-America team.
UK Coach Mark Stoops said he didn’t see the play and praised the veteran lineman’s determination on the field, but he also said it’s unacceptable to make contact with an official.
“I’ll put it this way: I know Bunchy’s heart. He’s an emotional guy, and I don’t think he was trying to be disrespectful,” Stoops said. “But if he put his hands and tried to grab — or whatever — you can’t do that. If he did that, if he touched him in any way, he’s emotional or just — I don’t think he meant it in a disrespectful way, let’s put it that way. I know Bunchy, and I know where his heart’s at. The rule is the rule.”
Stallings will not be forced to miss any time next week against Tennessee as a result of the ejection.
Earlier in the third quarter, UK defensive back Darius West was ejected after a targeting penalty. West will miss the first half of the Kentucky-Tennessee game on Nov. 10 as a result of that ejection.
