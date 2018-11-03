SEC showdowns highlight college football games on TV for Saturday

The CBS trucks have rolled into town to televise Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia SEC East Showdown at Kroger Field. It’s a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Carter Blackburn will handle play-by-play duties with Aaron Taylor and Rick Neuheisel providing the color commentary. John Schriffen is on sideline duty.

Taylor played his college football at Notre Dame before being the 16th overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. An offensive guard, Taylor was forced into retirement in 1999 by chronic knee problems.

One last drive. @UKFootball came through in the clutch with the season on the line.



Terry Wilson and C.J. Conrad take us through their game-winning touchdown against Missouri. pic.twitter.com/x1QVR82L3Q — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 2, 2018

Neuheisel was head coach at Colorado from 1995 to 1998, going 33-14. He left to become head coach at Washington, where he went 33-16 from 1999 through 2002. Neuheisel was then head coach at UCLA from 2008 through 2011 going 21-29.

A side note on Neuheisel. He was chosen over offensive coordinator Elliot Uzelac to succeed Bill McCartney as Colorado’s head coach in 1995. Uzelac left the program to become Bill Curry’s offensive coordinator at Kentucky. He was on Curry’s staff that was fired during the 1996 season.

UK-Georgia is the first game of an SEC doubleheader on CBS. The SEC West battle between Alabama and LSU will kick off at 8 p.m. on the network. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl have the call on that one.

