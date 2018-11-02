Live updates from Friday’s Kentucky-Indiana (Pa.) basketball game

Follow along live Friday night as Herald-Leader staff writer Jerry Tipton and the UK basketball Twitter account provide live updates from Rupp Arena, where the University of Kentucky is concluding exhibition play against Indiana University of Pennsylvania, an NCAA Division II school.
Scroll down below to view updates on Twitter.
2018-19 UK men’s basketball schedule
TV info and live-stream link for Friday’s game
The game vs. Indiana-Pennsylvania, a 7 p.m. tip-off, was being televised live on the SEC Network. It was the second of two exhibition games the Wildcats are playing before opening the regular season Nov. 6 against Duke in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.
Kentucky defeated Transylvania University 94-66 in its exhibition opener last Friday.
Comments