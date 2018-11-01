‘Can I get a Snell yeah?’ UK star writes about what program, fans and slogan mean to him.

Kentucky’s Benny Snell writes his own account of what the program, his teammates, Big Blue Nation and the term “Snell Yeah” means to him in a first-person account on The Players Tribune published Thursday and splashed on its home page.
“I want Kentucky to be known as a basketball Mecca and a football powerhouse,” Snell writes. “I mean, this is why I came to Kentucky!”
Snell tells of the moment he first saw a sign reading “Snell Yeah” in the stands his freshman year.
“It was the first time I’d ever seen anyone bring a sign with my name on it to a game, and it had me so amped. I loved it,” he writes.
He loved it so much, he had it tattooed across his stomach.
“I know what you’re thinking and, yes … it hurt like HELL!” Snell writes, later adding, “And no, I didn’t do it to look tough, but I will tell you this: I ain’t scared of any defensive lineman tackling me after sitting in a chair for hours and hours to get that ink.
“It’s just like … no fear. At all. And now that I think about it, that’s kind of how our whole team has been approaching our games this season. All of us. Even the guys without massive tats on their stomachs.
“We’re not scared of nobody.”
Read the entire article at The Players’ Tribune.
