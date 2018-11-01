When did Kentucky last beat Georgia in football?

In the long history of the Kentucky-Georgia football series, 70 games dating to 1939, the Cats have only won 12, but have never faced prolonged droughts like they have against Tennessee and Florida.
UK is currently on a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs, the third-longest in the series, having last taken down Georgia in Athens in 2009, 34-27.
To do it, Rich Brooks’ team had to overcome a two-touchdown halftime deficit, but got big plays and big turnovers from a team that featured future NFL players Randall Cobb and Danny Trevathan, quarterback Morgan Newton and standout running back Derrick Locke.
Much like this year’s team, the 2009 Cats struggled offensively at times and relied on a run game that featured Locke and Cobb and a defense and special teams unit that forced four turnovers in the second half, including one on the kickoff that set up a Cobb touchdown that got them right back in the game, down just 20-13.
Later, on a second-and-21 play, Locke took a Newton swing pass to the edge, turning the corner on the pursuing defense and bursting down the sideline for a 60-yard score that tied the game a 27 in the fourth quarter. Moments later UK’s Shane McCord intercepted a Joe Cox screen pass to set up another Cobb touchdown that put the Cats up 34-27, a margin that would hold after another UK interception.
Both teams entered the game unranked at 6-4, but Georgia is Georgia and the Cats hadn’t beaten the Bulldogs in Athens since 1977. It marked UK’s fourth away win in the series.
“It’s the biggest win of the season,” UK defensive tackle Corey Peters said. “And the best feeling we’ve had all season. I felt like nobody really gave us a chance to win. Everybody had it written that Georgia would be taking a knee. It’s great to prove some people wrong.”
Kentucky-Georgia trivia
Series record: Georgia leads 56-12-2
Longest win streaks: Georgia 10 (1978-1987), UK 2 (1949, 1956)
Highest ranked combined matchup: 2018: No. 6 Georgia, No. 9 Kentucky
Biggest upset: 1988: Kentucky (2-4) stunned No. 11 Georgia (5-1) at Commonwealth Stadium. Georgia hadn’t lost an SEC game to that point. The Bulldogs went on to finish 9-3 and beat Michigan State in the Gator Bowl. Kentucky finished 5-6 in the next-to-last season for coach Jerry Claiborne.
Biggest margin of UK victory: 1977: 33-0
Shutouts: Kentucky 3; Georgia 4
Average records heading into the game (rounding up): Kentucky, 3-3; Georgia, 4-2 .
UK wins over Georgia
1939: Kentucky 13, Georgia 6
1947: Kentucky 26, Georgia 0
1949: Kentucky 25, Georgia 0
1956: Kentucky 14, Georgia 7
1965: Kentucky 28, Georgia 10
1973: Kentucky 12, Georgia 7
1977: Kentucky 33, Georgia 0
1988: Kentucky 16, Georgia 10
1990: Kentucky 26, Georgia 24
1996: Kentucky 24, Georgia 17
2006: Kentucky 24, Georgia 20
2009: Kentucky 34, Georgia 27
