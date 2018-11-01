With Florida sweep, Kentucky volleyball keeps on winning

In case you haven’t notice, Kentucky volleyball is on an extended roll.
After sharing the SEC title last season, Craig Skinner’s team improved to 11-0 in the league this season by sweeping arch-rival Florida 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 on Wednesday night at Memorial Coliseum.
Josh Sullivan of the Herald-Leader has all the details.
“It’s always fun to sweep Florida, especially at home,” said UK star Leah Edmond afterward. “Especially knowing that they’re our big competition in the SEC right now.”
The win was the 14th straight for the 12th-ranked Cats, who are now 17-4 on the season after an 0-3 start. Florida, ranked 11th, dropped to 10-2 in league play and 19-5 overall.
- Sunday, Nov. 4, at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 9, Misssissippi State, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 11, Alabama, 1:30 p.m.
- Wed, Nov. 14, at Arkansas, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
- Sunday, Nov. 18, Missouri, 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 21, at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 24, Auburn, 1 p.m.
SEC volleyball standings
