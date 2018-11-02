Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s UK vs. Indiana of Pennsylvania game

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s men’s basketball exhibition between No. 2 Kentucky and Indiana University of Pennsylvania:
Game time is 7 p.m. EDT at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Kevin Fitzgerald; Analysis, Daymeon Fishback
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
