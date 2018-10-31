Calipari Halloween prank ‘Earned Not Given’

With their children grown, the Caliparis don’t go strolling for treats anymore, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go trolling with a trick for one of their kids.
John Calipari teased his players in a video posted Wednesday afternoon on his Twitter account that someone wanted to dress up as one of the players for Halloween. The big reveal came when his wife, Ellen, came out dressed as son, Brad, complete with a magic markered “NOT” emblazoned on her chest just over the jersey neckline, a dig at her son’s chest tattoo that he’s under orders to cover for games.
“The No. 1 job of every parent is to embarrass their children. #Happy Halloween,” John Calipari tweeted.
She was greeted with a lot of laughter and a hug from Brad.
The complete tattoo, “Earned Not Given,” has been the butt of jokes in and out of the family since he revealed it a few years ago, but this prank might be the best, yet.
Oldest sister Erin, said the joke wouldn’t embarrass her brother, though.
“Jokes on you guys. @bradcalipari is the ultimate mommas boy. He would never be embarrassed by this,” Erin Calipari tweeted.
