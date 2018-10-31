More than $4,800 for a UK football ticket? Apparently, yes.

Would you pay $4,850 for an upper-deck seat to sold out Kroger Field on Saturday?
That’s how crazy the ticket after-market has become for No. 9 Kentucky’s showdown with No. 6 Georgia for the Southeastern Conference East Division football title.
While the four $4,850 seats listed on StubHub.com toward the “Georgia” sections appear to be a huge outlier on the rest of the market, tickets which ranged from $64-$101 in face value are going for $150-$1,667 on Ticketmaster.com, UK’s “verified resale” vendor.
Tickets are available in singles or in sets all over the stadium on the after-market websites. Vivid.com lists more than 1,000 tickets for resale at prices ranging from $134 to more than $1,000. By comparison, the same site lists tickets for No. 2 Kentucky basketball’s season opener against No. 4 Duke at $153 to $1,313.
Kentucky plays Georgia at 3:30 p.m. The Cats are 9.5-point underdogs to Georgia, according to oddsmakers. Saturday’s winner will lock up an appearance in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta, regardless of their other results.
