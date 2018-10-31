Stoops: ‘We’re going to need to play our best football game of the year’ against Georgia

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about Saturday’s game against Georgia at Kroger Field in Lexington. The winner will represent the East Division in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.
By
Up Next
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about Saturday’s game against Georgia at Kroger Field in Lexington. The winner will represent the East Division in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.
By

SEC

More than $4,800 for a UK football ticket? Apparently, yes.

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 31, 2018 12:35 PM

Would you pay $4,850 for an upper-deck seat to sold out Kroger Field on Saturday?

That’s how crazy the ticket after-market has become for No. 9 Kentucky’s showdown with No. 6 Georgia for the Southeastern Conference East Division football title.

While the four $4,850 seats listed on StubHub.com toward the “Georgia” sections appear to be a huge outlier on the rest of the market, tickets which ranged from $64-$101 in face value are going for $150-$1,667 on Ticketmaster.com, UK’s “verified resale” vendor.

Tickets are available in singles or in sets all over the stadium on the after-market websites. Vivid.com lists more than 1,000 tickets for resale at prices ranging from $134 to more than $1,000. By comparison, the same site lists tickets for No. 2 Kentucky basketball’s season opener against No. 4 Duke at $153 to $1,313.

Kentucky plays Georgia at 3:30 p.m. The Cats are 9.5-point underdogs to Georgia, according to oddsmakers. Saturday’s winner will lock up an appearance in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta, regardless of their other results.

  Comments  