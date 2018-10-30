Kentucky football in Times Square? Big game gets Big Apple treatment.

Kentucky’s hit the big time in college football and this week has put itself up in Times Square to boot.
Digital billboards featuring Benny Snell, Josh Allen, Kash Daniel and the UK football program began going up Sunday, according to posts by Kentucky football’s Twitter account. More postings showing just how elaborate the campaign is began trickling out Monday.
“Our football players have worked exceptionally hard to have the incredible season they are having,” said Guy Ramsey, UK Athletics’ director of strategic communications. “We believe our job is to tell as many people as possible about their achievements and we saw this as a great opportunity to reach a huge audience. We also have players who are in contention to win major national awards and we want to make sure the people who decide those awards are well aware of the Kentucky Wildcats.”
The video ads are featured on a wrap-around digital billboard at One Astor Plaza (the Viacom building) in Times Square at 1515 Broadway, according to the Twitter posts. Advertising rates for such billboards typically run about $1.1 million per year, according to published reports, but can be comparable to other types of high-profile advertising, such as the Super Bowl those reports say. Ramsey did not comment on what UK spent on the spots.
It certainly delivers a “wow” factor for a team verging on the top 10 in the national rankings and and continuing to strive for high school recruits.
