Josh Allen on UK-Georgia game: ‘We gotta get it’

After Kentucky’s 15-14 win over Missouri, Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen talked about Saturday’s game against visiting Georgia for the SEC East title.
By
Up Next
After Kentucky’s 15-14 win over Missouri, Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen talked about Saturday’s game against visiting Georgia for the SEC East title.
By

SEC

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Georgia game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 02, 2018 11:00 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s football game between No. 9 Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC) and No. 6 Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) that will determine the SEC East champion:

Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Carter Blackburn; analysts, Rick Neuheisel and Aaron Taylor; sideline, John Schriffen

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27

Spectrum cable: Channel 9

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about Saturday’s game against Georgia at Kroger Field in Lexington. The winner will represent the East Division in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 81

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Kentucky football tight end C.J. Conrad talks about catching a two-yard touchdown pass from Terry Wilson on the final play for a 15-14 win at Missouri.

By

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @HLPreps; @caitlyn_stroh; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

Where things stand: 2018 SEC football standings

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Georgia roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Georgia depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Georgia match up at each position: Click here

Two-minute game preview: Click here

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

At Kentucky football games, the PA has played Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” in honor of UK running back Benny Snell. So what does Snell think of the music star?

By

  Comments  