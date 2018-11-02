Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Georgia game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s football game between No. 9 Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC) and No. 6 Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) that will determine the SEC East champion:
Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Carter Blackburn; analysts, Rick Neuheisel and Aaron Taylor; sideline, John Schriffen
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27
Spectrum cable: Channel 9
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 81
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.
