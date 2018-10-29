When Mark Stoops and No. 11 Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC) face Kirby Smart and No. 6 Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) Saturday at Kroger Field in a contest that will determine the SEC East Division winner, many are proclaiming it to be the “biggest game” ever played in the venue formerly known as Commonwealth Stadium.
There are those already proclaiming Saturday’s game that will determine who advances to the 2018 SEC Championship Game is the biggest football game Kentucky has ever played, period.
For reasons I will explain, those formulations are half right.
This seems an opportune time to rank the 10 “biggest games” ever played at Kroger Field/Commonwealth Stadium, which opened in 1973. In this context, we are evaluating the games based on the level of pre-kickoff buzz, not the outcome.
10. 2007 — Kentucky vs. No. 19 Tennessee
The hype: A celebrated UK senior class was — think Burton and Tamme, Woodyard and Little — intent on using its final home game to snap what was then a 22-game Cats losing streak to the Volunteers. Meanwhile, Phillip Fulmer’s Vols were playing for the SEC East’s berth in the league title game.
The outcome: Tennessee 52, Kentucky 50, four overtimes.
9. 2009 — Kentucky vs. Tennessee
The hype: After UK upset Georgia 34-27 in Athens the prior week and with Tennessee coming to Lexington with an unremarkable 6-5 record in Lane Kiffin’s first (and only) season as UT head man, Kentucky fans were convinced this was the game when the Cats threw off what was then an onerous 24-game losing streak vs. the Rocky Toppers.
The outcome: Tennessee 30, Kentucky 24, overtime
8. 2017 — Kentucky vs. No. 20 Florida
The hype: With Florida having looked vulnerable the prior week vs. Tennessee, Wildcats backers were convinced this would be the night that Kentucky finally ended what was then a 30-game losing skid against the Gators.
The outcome: Florida 28, Kentucky 27
7. 1976 — Kentucky vs. No. 20 Penn State
The hype: Excitement was high when Joe Paterno brought the traditionally powerful Nittany Lions to Lexington for the first time ever.
The outcome: Kentucky 22, Penn State 6
6. 1984 — No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 10 LSU
The hype: Led by George Adams, Bill Ransdell and Paul Calhoun, UK was off to a 5-0 start. Coached by Bourbon County native and ex-UK assistant Bill Arnsparger, LSU came to town 4-0-1. It was the first meeting of ranked teams in Commonwealth Stadium history.
The outcome: LSU 36, Kentucky 10
5. 2007 — No. 17 Kentucky vs. No. 1 LSU
The hype: Was tempered somewhat because 1.) LSU had obliterated UK in Baton Rouge 49-0 the season before; 2.) Kentucky entered the game off a disappointing 38-23 loss at South Carolina in its prior outing.
The outcome: Kentucky 43, LSU 37, triple overtime
4. 2007 — Kentucky vs. No. 9 Louisville
The hype: The most anticipated game in the modern history of The Governor’s Cup rivalry. Louisville had a new coach in Steve Kragthorpe but a veteran nucleus led by star quarterback Brian Brohm back from a team that won the Orange Bowl the prior season. Kentucky Coach Rich Brooks had a veteran nucleus led by star quarterback Andre Woodson back from a team that won the Music City Bowl the prior season.
The outcome: Kentucky 40, Louisville 34
3. 1977 — No. 7 Kentucky vs. Tennessee
The hype: Coach Fran Curci’s Wildcats reached their season finale needing only to beat rival Tennessee to finish a 10-1 season with an unblemished (6-0) SEC mark.
The outcome: Kentucky 21, Tennessee 17
2. 2007 — No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Florida
The hype: UK was coming off an upset of No. 1 LSU. The quarterback matchup between Kentucky senior Andre Woodson and Florida sophomore star Tim Tebow was seen as having Heisman Trophy implications. The football edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay” came to Lexington for the only time to date.
The outcome: Florida 45, Kentucky 37
1. 2018 — No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Georgia
The hype: Because it will decide the 2018 SEC East crown, Saturday’s game will be the most consequential one Kentucky has ever played in the venue now known as Kroger Field.
The 1951 Sugar Bowl, when Bear Bryant’s one-loss UK upset No. 1 Oklahoma 13-7 to snap the Sooners’ 31-game win streak, is the only football game Kentucky has ever played that was bigger than this Saturday’s.
The outcome: Whoever wins Saturday, this should be a wonderful week for a UK football fan base that deserves it.
