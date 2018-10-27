Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Missouri football

Hoping to clinch its first winning SEC record since 1977, No. 12 Kentucky visits Missouri for a 4 p.m. game on the SEC Network.

The Cats are 6-1 overall and in a three-way tie for first place in the SEC East with Florida and Georgia at 4-1. Missouri is 4-3 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. We will be on hand at Memorial Stadium. Check here for updates, stats and analysis.

Pre-game notes

▪ Missouri’s Drew Lock is considered one of the best quarterback prospects for next year’s draft. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior from Lee’s Summit, Mo. has completed 154 of 252 passes for 1,979 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Here’s what Lock has done in three previous games against UK:

Year C A Yds TD Int 2015 3 5 47 0 0 2016 18 31 220 2 0 2017 22 42 355 3 0 Totals 43 78 622 5 0

▪ Kentucky is as much as a touchdown underdog for Saturday’s game. Since 2016, UK is 7-4 against the spread as a road underdog.

▪ Overall, UK is 4-4 in its last eight SEC road games, including 1-1 this season. Before the current eight-game stretch, the Cats were 1-25 in SEC road games. This year, Kentucky won 27-16 at Florida on Sept. 8 and lost 20-14 in overtime at Texas A&M on Oct. 6.

▪ Kentucky has lost 10 turnovers this season. The Cats have lost five fumbles and thrown five interceptions. Quarterback Terry Wilson has fumbled away the football three times. Lynn Bowden has fumbled it away twice, counting the backwards pass that he could not handle last week against Vanderbilt. Wilson has thrown all five interceptions.

▪ According to Max Olson of The Athletic, Kentucky’s defense is tied for fourth nationally in stop rate. The Cats have forced a punt, turnover or turnover on downs on 81.7 percent of its possessions. Clemson is No. 1 at 82.8 percent. UAB is second at 82.4. Fresno State is third at 82.0. The comes UK and Iowa.

▪ Kentucky is allowing 1.01 points per possession. That’s third behind Clemson at 0.95 and Fresno State at 0.98.

▪ Kentucky and Missouri are 3-3 since the Tigers entered the SEC.

Date Site UK MU Dec 10/27/12 Columbia 10 33 L 11/9/13 Lexington 17 48 L 11/1/14 Columbia 10 20 L 9/26/15 Lexington 21 13 W 10/29/16 Columbia 35 21 W 10/7/17 Lexington 40 34 W

