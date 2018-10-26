Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Missouri game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s football game between No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) and Missouri (4-3, 0-3 SEC):
Game time is 4 p.m. EDT at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Kris Budden
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 103
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
Where things stand: 2018 SEC football standings
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Missouri roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Missouri depth chart: Click here
How Kentucky and Missouri match up at each position: Click here
Two-minute game preview: Click here
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
