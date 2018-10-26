Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Missouri game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s football game between No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) and Missouri (4-3, 0-3 SEC):

Game time is 4 p.m. EDT at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Kris Budden

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 103

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

