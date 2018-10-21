A few UK stars got banged up in win over Vanderbilt. Here’s what happened and how they are.

Of the wind that whipped through Kroger Field on Saturday night, Kentucky’s Kash Daniel joked that it “about cut me in half.”
The junior linebacker seemed mostly in one piece after No. 14 UK dropped Vanderbilt 14-7 on Saturday night at Kroger Field, but his hand was a different story.
“Broke, or fractured,” he said, his left hand in a cast after the victory. “However you want to put it.”
Doesn’t seem likely that it will stop him from playing at Missouri next week, though. He added: “I’ll club it up and get ready to go, play next week.”
Several Kentucky standouts got banged up in the win over Vanderbilt, including running back Benny Snell, who was slow to go to the halftime locker room after an injury to his foot.
“He tweaked the foot a little bit,” Coach Mark Stoops said of Snell, who came back in the second half and led UK’s game-winning drive. “So nothing major. Obviously he was in there at the end.”
Snell said his foot or ankle — he declined to be specific — got tweaked at the bottom of the pile. But the junior seemed unfazed.
“Give me two plays, I’ll shake it off and I’m ready to go.”
Kentucky senior linebacker Josh Allen gave the fans that remained at the end a scare when he stayed on the turf following a sack and forced fumble of Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur on the last drive.
Teammates, trainers and coaches came out to check on the star senior.
Eventually, Allen popped up off the ground and encouraged the crowd to get loud as he walked off the field on his own.
“It was my back,” Allen explained later. “I kind of landed wrong. Someone landed on top of me. I’m OK. I’m ready to get back to work tomorrow.”
