Kroger Field goal posts shake due to heavy wind during UK-Vandy football
High winds in Lexington made the Kroger Field goal posts shake and spread trash through the air in the stadium during UK's game against Vanderbilt on October 20, 2018. A wind gust of 44 miles per hour was reported in Lexington, Kentucky, earlier.
Texas A&M’s fans held their Midnight Yell tradition on the steps of South Carolina’s statehouse on Friday night, with a little good-natured trash talk about the Gamecocks and Jake Bentley before Saturday’s game.
Kentucky students celebrated their team's first win over Florida for the first time in 31 years by flipping 19-year-old Matt O'Hara's car on Saturday night. A Mazda dealership has since given the man a new car for free.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart said that his team always plays to the same standard, regardless of who the Dawgs are playing. UGA opens against the Austin Peay Governors Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Democrat Tracy Robinson and Republican Will Robinson summarized their platform ideas in the closing statements of a Saturday candidate forum at USFSM. Both are running for the District 71 seat of the Florida State House.
Bradenton Police are investigating a shooting at the Village at Cortez apartment complex Friday night. One victim was shot multiple times and taken to Blake Medical Center. Another person died nearby, but did not show signs of physical trauma.
This system is used to reduce extreme heat and energy generated by a rocket launch. The Ignition Overpressure Protection and Sound Suppression water deluge system at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B was tested, sending water almost 100 ft. high.
The ex-South Carolina governor spoke at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, an event that raises money for impoverished children. Haley joked she was invited because they wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test.
Melton Little, a Democrats running for the District 4 commission seat, deflected a question from the audience about the ethics investigation surrounding his Palmetto-based law firm. His Republican opponent, Misty Servia, called it a huge deal.