After allegedly making a racial comment, this Georgia athlete was dismissed from team

The University of Georgia dismissed baseball player Adam Sasser, who allegedly directed a derogatory racial comment toward Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Justin Field at last Saturday’s game with Tennessee, according to The Athletic.
Sasser was an All-SEC second-team member this past season.
Both Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity and baseball coach Scott Stricklin released statements as school officials began an investigation this week into the incident.
“We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not condone discriminatory behavior,” McGarity’s statement read. “The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response.”
“I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn’t happen,” Stricklin’s statement read. “While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of University policies.”
