This 5-star prospect just de-committed from Georgia. Now he’s set to visit Miami.

The biggest in-season recruiting weekend of the year for Miami is on the horizon and one of the Hurricanes’ top targets for the Class of 2019 is back on the market. Jadon Haselwood, considered the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver prospect by the 247Sports.com composite rankings, stepped away from a longstanding verbal commitment to Georgia late Tuesday.
Haselwood, who initially committed to the hometown Bulldogs back in 2016, announced his de-commitment via Twitter shortly before midnight.
“This is a very tough decision for me,” Haselwood wrote, “but I feel that this is the best decision for me to make at this time.”
Miami has been trending in a positive direction with Haselwood for a while now. The 5-star wide receiver initially visited Coral Gables in May when he was in South Florida for an Adidas 7-on-7 tournament. He returned to campus in July to compete at the Hurricanes’ annual Paradise Camp. This weekend, he will be one of multiple prospects to officially visit Miami for its home game against rival Florida State. The timing of Haselwood’s de-commitment means the upcoming visit is more than just a mere formality.
Even when he remained verbally committed to Georgia, Haselwood always suggested he would take multiple official visits. Beyond the Bulldogs, the Hurricanes and Auburn were programs frequently mentioned by the elite prospect. For Miami, Haselwood is one of the few wide receiver targets guaranteed to have a spot in the 2019 class should he want in.
Even for a 5-star prospect, Haselwood isn’t typical. The senior from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, checks in as the No. 3 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings and his 0.9972 grade from the site is the highest for a wide receiver prospect since Dorial Green-Beckham and Stefon Diggs in 2012.
So far, the Hurricanes hold one commitment from a wide receiver in the 2019 class with Jeremiah Payton. The 4-star wide receiver also expects to be at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday for Miami’s game against the Seminoles.
