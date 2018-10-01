Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) passed under pressure from Kentucky forwards Marcus Lee (00) and Alex Poythress during their Champions Classic game in 2015. Those players are gone, but the rivalry will be renewed in Indianapolis on Nov. 6. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.com on Oct. 8.
Tickets for Kentucky-Duke season opener on sale next week. See how to buy them.

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 01, 2018 05:38 PM

The Champions Classic announced Monday that tickets for its four-team event featuring Kentucky vs. Duke and Michigan State vs. Kansas will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8.

The doubleheader will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 6. Michigan State faces Kansas at 7 p.m. followed by Kentucky vs. Duke at about 9:30 p.m.

The Champions Classic Twitter account announced the sale date. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.com.

Duke and Kentucky are both top-five teams, according to a number of preseason forecasts, while Kansas is considered by some as the top team in the country and Michigan State is a no-doubt top 25 program.

Kentucky leads the overall series with Duke 12-9 with the most recent matchup coming in 2015 at this same event, a 74-63 win for the Cats.

A quarter of a century has not softened the disdain for the man -- or the shot -- that UK fans feel robbed their beloved Cats of a Final Four berth in 1992.

