Tickets for Kentucky-Duke season opener on sale next week. See how to buy them.

The Champions Classic announced Monday that tickets for its four-team event featuring Kentucky vs. Duke and Michigan State vs. Kansas will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8.
The doubleheader will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 6. Michigan State faces Kansas at 7 p.m. followed by Kentucky vs. Duke at about 9:30 p.m.
The Champions Classic Twitter account announced the sale date. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.com.
Duke and Kentucky are both top-five teams, according to a number of preseason forecasts, while Kansas is considered by some as the top team in the country and Michigan State is a no-doubt top 25 program.
Kentucky leads the overall series with Duke 12-9 with the most recent matchup coming in 2015 at this same event, a 74-63 win for the Cats.
