He’s the Mets’ minor-league MVP — and one of many former UF Gators close to MLB call-up

This is a 2018 photo of Peter Alonso of the New York Mets baseball team. This image reflects the Mets active roster as of Feb. 21, 2018 when this image was taken. Alonso finally put on a uniform at Citi Field on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Just not as part of New York’s active roster. Alonso was honored on the field as the Mets’ minor league player of the year about two weeks after New York frustrated its fans by declining to promote him to the major leagues. Alonso says he was “disappointed” to be kept off the major league roster, but he’s using the decision as motivation for his offseason Jeff Roberson AP