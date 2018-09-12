Kentucky students flip car after football team beats Florida for first time in 31 years

Kentucky students celebrated their team's first win over Florida for the first time in 31 years by flipping 19-year-old Matt O'Hara's car on Saturday night. A Mazda dealership has since given the man a new car for free.
