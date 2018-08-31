It’s not a college rivalry unless Twitter is involved... the KU-MU Border War included

These days, it’s not a college sports rivalry until fans tweet smack at each other.
What schools have the most frequent tweeters when measured as rivals?
The folks at HomeArea.com got out the chains and measured. They analyzed more than 65,000 words on Twitter used in each U.S. county over the past month and checked individual words, nicknames and slogans of the schools and teams and applied that data to regional maps.
The result is what you’d expect. The closer to a campus town the more intense the Twitter following. But it’s interesting to see where fandom clashes — like Kansas City when it comes to Kansas-Missouri.
It was nice of HomeArea.com to include the Border War. The teams haven’t met in football or regular-season men’s basketball since Mizzou’s final Big 12 season in 2012.
Also offered, splashes of the blue and purple for the Sunflower Showdown:
Farmageddon:
And the Kansas-Nebraska Act:
Among other rivalries measured in tweets: Oklahoma-Texas, Nebraska-OU, Colorado-Nebraska, Michigan-Ohio State and Alabama-Auburn. Here’s the entire list:
