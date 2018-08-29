How the Florida Gators should fare during their first year under Dan Mullen

Sept. 1, vs Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Charleston Southern is 0-20 against FBS teams, and all but two of those defeats have been by at least 20 points. The Gators will cruise by the Buccaneers in their first game of the season under head coach Dan Mullen. UF 47, CSU 7.

Sept. 8, vs Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Florida extended its win streak against Kentucky to 31 games in a close one last season. The Gators will make it 32 at home in another close match. UF 20, Kentucky 17.

Sept. 15, vs Colorado State, 4:00 p.m. (SEC Network)

The Rams finished 7-6 last year but are 2-13 all time against SEC teams. This should be an easy win for the Gators before their first road game of the season. UF 20, Colorado State 7.

Sept. 22, at Tennessee (TBA)

The only team last season that finished worse in the SEC East than the Gators in total offense was Tennessee. This game may not end in the Gators winning off a last-second Hail Mary like in the teams’ last meeting, but it should be one of the easier trips that the Gators have taken to Knoxville. UF 24, Tennessee 12.

Sept. 29, at Mississippi State (TBA)

This will be Dan Mullen’s first time back at Mississippi State since leaving the program in November 2017, and there will be no warm welcome. He and the Gators will drop their first game of the season in Starkville. MSU 38, UF 14.

Oct. 6, vs LSU (TBA)

The Gators’ and Tigers’ last two meetings have been decided by a total of seven points, and this’ll be much of the same. A win in the Swamp would be a boost for the Tigers’ right before they take on Georgia, and they’ll get it. LSU 33, UF 27.

Oct. 13, at Vanderbilt (TBA)

Vandy finished 1-7 in the SEC East last season. UF will extend its win streak to five-straight against the Commodores behind the ground game. UF 21, Vandy 7.

Oct. 20, BYE WEEK

Oct. 27, vs Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

This’ll be a blowout in favor of the defending conference champions. Even with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel gone, who combined for 219 rushing yards against UF last year, the Bulldogs’ offense will be too much for UF to handle. Georgia 45, UF 17.

Nov. 3, vs Missouri (TBA)

The Tigers ran all over UF last year, but they won’t get past Florida’s defense again. UF gets by in a squeaker. UF 17, Mizzou 14.

Nov. 10, vs South Carolina (TBA)

The Gamecocks handed UF its fifth-straight loss in South Carolina last year by holding the team to just 78 yards rushing. But this game should look alot like the last time Will Muschamp was in the Swamp in 2016 when Jordan Scarlett muscled a career-high 134 yards rushing to give the Gators a 20-7 victory. UF 32, South Carolina 24.

Nov. 17, vs Idaho (TBA)

Idaho is 0-9 all-time against SEC teams. Cakewalk win for the Gators. UF 45, Idaho 9.

Nov. 24, at FSU (TBA)

Even with a new head coach in Willie Taggart in charge at Florida State, the Gators will need everything to go right and then some to pick up their first win since 2012 in Tallahassee. That won’t happen this year. FSU 23, UF 17.

