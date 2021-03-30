USC’s Final Four dreams shattered in Elite Eight loss to top-seeded Gonzaga

Sixth-seeded USC lost to top-seeded Gonzaga, 85-66, in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, ending the Trojans’ hopes of reaching the Final Four.

USC (25-8) was playing in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001 after beating Drake, Kansas and Oregon.

Gonzaga improves to 30-0 and advances to the Final Four.

Isaiah Mobley finished with a team-high 19 points and seven rebounds for USC and freshman sensation Evan Mobley had 13 points and five rebounds. Drew Peterson finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Drew Timme had a game-high 23 points for Gonzaga. Jalen Suggs had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Corey Kispert finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.