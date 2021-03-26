Paul Sullivan: Loyola and Porter Moser are soaking it all in as their Sweet 16 matchup against Oregon State nears. ‘Man, we’re enjoying the moment.’

The Loyola Ramblers were preparing for what would be a disappointing 8-14 season in fall 1971 when a student movement began on the Lake Shore campus calling for the dismissal of the dean of students.

“Sink the Tink” buttons were handed out during an outdoor concert on Oct. 6, 1971, by a group of student leaders calling themselves the “Wayne F. Tinkle Retirement Corporation.”

According to the Loyola 1972 yearbook, the “Sink the Tink” movement was “seen as important if only for the fact that a Vice-President of the University was personally attacked and asked to retire by the students.” The list of grievances against Tinkle included the firings of a couple of university employees and the lack of doctors at the student health service but also a demand to allow Playboy magazine to be sold in the university bookstore.

Tinkle survived the movement and kept his job, but 50 years later, some Loyola alumni are having unexpected flashbacks to their college days. Their Ramblers head into Saturday’s Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament against Oregon State, a team coached by Wayne Tinkle, who just happens to be the son of the former Loyola dean and vice president.

“I remember and actively supported the ‘Sink the Tink’ effort,” recalled Brian McIntyre, a former NBA executive who in 1971 wrote for the Loyola Phoenix, the student newspaper.

“But now I can’t find my button.”

Sinking Tinkle’s Oregon State Beavers is the next obstacle for the Ramblers as they attempt to advance to the Final Four for the second time in the last three tournaments. If they beat Oregon State, which already has knocked off the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, they’ll get the winner of the Houston-Syracuse game.

While Loyola (26-4) might be a slight favorite against the Pac-12 tournament champions Saturday, it’s still approaching every game as the proverbial midmajor underdog seeking respect.

But after ousting ACC tournament champ Georgia Tech in the first round and staging an epic upset over Big Ten tournament champion and No. 1 seed Illinois in Round 2 on Sunday, no one will be underestimating the Ramblers again. They’ve won 19 of their last 20 games dating to Jan. 11, with the only loss coming in overtime to Drake, which also made the NCAA Tournament.

“I would say you have to respect this program,” senior guard Lucas Williamson said. “Because going into the last time we were in the tournament, nobody really knew who Loyola was, but we made it all the way to the Final Four.

“Now we’re back in the tournament and having success. I think you do have to respect that the two times we’ve been in the tournament we’ve made a run.”

Like the Ramblers, Oregon State (19-12) is a team without superstars playing in a system that works best when everyone contributes. The Beavers’ backcourt combo of Ethan Thompson (15.6 points per game) and Jarod Lucas (13) are the main scoring threats, but 6-7 forward Warith Alatishe also can break out at any time.

Cameron Krutwig and Williamson have been the catalysts for the Ramblers in their two tournament wins, but sophomore Marquise Kennedy came up big with 14 points against the Illini, and point guard Braden Norris has deftly quarterbacked the offense against quicker and more athletic guards.

“Man, Marquise Kennedy, another Chicago guy,” coach Porter Moser said after Sunday’s win. “He had a really tough basket in a time where he was kind of locked up tough. I don’t think anybody on our team can make that. Marquise is one of those guys that can make something out of nothing, and he was locked up on the baseline, pivoted, pivoted, pivoted and just turned and jumped over and made a basket. He can do those things. …

“Braden Norris, so tough. I don’t even think we took him out. He’d be mad at me if I took him out. You trust him. I’ve said this, for not just this tournament, all year. You trust him at the point guard spot. He’s tougher than nails. But we had contributions all over the map.

“It’s just a team. It’s a lot of guys contributing.”

These Ramblers are a different group than the one that made it to the Final Four in 2018, with the exceptions of Krutwig and Williamson. But they’ve retained the same “We Ain’t Goin’ ” mantra former Loyola star Donte Ingram used to shout after Sister Dolores Jean Schmidt’s pregame prayer.

“It kind of has Chicago roots to it, Donte being from Chicago and going to Simeon,” Williamson said. “It’s just an attitude … like an emotion. We’re not going for any of that (negativity). We’re coming in, we’re going to be a tough team to play and we’re just going to give it our all.”

It has been a hectic two weeks since Loyola entered the Indiana bubble for their first practice. It would’ve been nice to go back to Rogers Park after Sunday’s win and enjoy some time with family and friends, seeing the reaction on campus and all over Chicago after their upset of the Illini.

But Moser said it’s a sacrifice the players are more than willing to make for a chance to create some history.

“Yes, we have to stay here,” he said. “But man, we’re enjoying the moment. We’re enjoying each other, the competition, the ability to advance. It’s such a key lesson in mindset that you learn this year — focus on what’s good, what’s the positive.

“Yes, we’d rather go back home and spend it with our family. But we’re here, we’re advancing, we’re in the Sweet 16 and we’re with a group of guys we love.

“To me, those are things you’ve got to be grateful for and have your mind filled with those kind of thoughts.”