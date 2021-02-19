Men's Basketball

Michigan-Michigan State to end season with back-to-back matchups

ORION SANG Detroit Free Press

Michigan and Michigan State will end the regular season with consecutive games against each other.

The Wolverines announced Friday night that they will make up three of the five games that were postponed by the athletic department's two-week pause.

Michigan will play Iowa on Feb. 25 on 7 p.m. (ESPN); Illinois on March 2 at 7 p.m. (ESPN) and MSU on March 4 at a time to be determined (ESPN).

The Wolverines' regular-season finale is against the Spartans on March 7 at the Breslin Center.

Michigan is currently ranked third, with a 15-1 record and a 10-1 record in Big Ten play. The Wolverines sit atop the conference standings. The updated schedule means Michigan will play 17 out of 20 conference games.

———

Michigan's remaining schedule

Sunday: at Ohio State, 1 p.m., CBS

Thursday: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 27: at Indiana, noon, Fox

March 2: vs. Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN

March 4: vs. Michigan State, TBA, ESPN

March 7: at Michigan State, TBA, CBS

———

The Spartans announced Friday their Jan. 17 game against Indiana that was postponed due to MSU's COVID-19 issues has also been rescheduled. It will now be March 2, the first of three games for the Spartans in the final week of the regular season.

———

MSU's remaining schedule

Saturday: at Indiana, noon, ESPN

Tuesday: vs. Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1

Thursday: vs. Ohio State, TBA, ESPN

Feb. 28: at Maryland, 2 p.m., CBS

March 2: vs. Indiana, 8 p.m., BTN

March 4: at Michigan, TBA, ESPN

March 7: vs. Michigan, TBA, CBS

  Comments  

Sports

Munoz carries Longwood past Charleston Southern 64-58

February 19, 2021 9:17 PM

Sports

Stevenson lifts Southern Miss over FIU 85-72

February 19, 2021 9:05 PM

Sports

Moore scores 20 to carry Oakland over Milwaukee 85-81

February 19, 2021 8:49 PM

Sports

Burk scores 24 to lead IUPUI over Youngstown State 72-70

February 19, 2021 8:46 PM

Sports

Flowers lifts South Alabama past Appalachian St. 65-63

February 19, 2021 8:47 PM

Sports

Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Wright St. 81-75

February 19, 2021 8:44 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service