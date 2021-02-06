Men's Basketball

Ayo Dosunmu’s triple-double — only the 3rd in program history — leads No. 12 Illinois to 75-60 win over No. 19 Wisconsin

SHANNON RYAN Chicago Tribune

Guard Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists — only the third triple-double in Illinois history — and center Kofi Cockburn added 23 points and 14 rebounds, leading the No. 12 Illini to a 75-60 victory against No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

Cockburn, a 7-foot sophomore, nearly single-handedly outrebounded the Badgers as Illinois controlled the boards 46-19.

The victory helped the Illini (13-5, 9-3) add some space in the Big Ten race, in which they trail only conference leader Michigan (13-1, 8-1). The No. 4 Wolverines postponed their scheduled Thursday home game against Illinois because of lingering COVID-19 issues in the Michigan athletic department.

Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5) entered Saturday’s game only 1 1/2 games behind the Illini but lost for the third time in its last five games. D’mitrik Trice scored 22 points and was the only Badgers starter in double figures.

Illinois picked up its first home win against Wisconsin since 2011.

The Badgers trailed only 48-41 with 12 minutes, 27 seconds remaining, but Illinois pulled away. The Illini defense held Wisconsin to 4-of-24 3-point shooting and forced 11 Badgers turnovers.

  Comments  

Men's Basketball

Texas goes cold in double-overtime loss to Oklahoma State

Sports

Eaton carries Arkansas St. past Louisiana-Lafayette 83-77

February 06, 2021 8:23 PM

Sports

Finch lifts Jacksonville St. past SE Missouri 66-54

February 06, 2021 8:08 PM

Sports

Davis, Johnson carry Detroit Mercy past Purdue Fort Wayne

February 06, 2021 8:03 PM

Sports

Williams lifts UT Martin past Tennessee Tech 66-64

February 06, 2021 7:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service