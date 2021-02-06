Ayo Dosunmu’s triple-double — only the 3rd in program history — leads No. 12 Illinois to 75-60 win over No. 19 Wisconsin

Guard Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists — only the third triple-double in Illinois history — and center Kofi Cockburn added 23 points and 14 rebounds, leading the No. 12 Illini to a 75-60 victory against No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

Cockburn, a 7-foot sophomore, nearly single-handedly outrebounded the Badgers as Illinois controlled the boards 46-19.

The victory helped the Illini (13-5, 9-3) add some space in the Big Ten race, in which they trail only conference leader Michigan (13-1, 8-1). The No. 4 Wolverines postponed their scheduled Thursday home game against Illinois because of lingering COVID-19 issues in the Michigan athletic department.

Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5) entered Saturday’s game only 1 1/2 games behind the Illini but lost for the third time in its last five games. D’mitrik Trice scored 22 points and was the only Badgers starter in double figures.

Illinois picked up its first home win against Wisconsin since 2011.

The Badgers trailed only 48-41 with 12 minutes, 27 seconds remaining, but Illinois pulled away. The Illini defense held Wisconsin to 4-of-24 3-point shooting and forced 11 Badgers turnovers.