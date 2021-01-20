Providence gets back on track with 74-71 upset of No. 11 Creighton

The grizzled veteran and the callow newcomer led Providence toward the wire Wednesday night. Then the junior vying for Big East Player of the Year honors added the finishing touch.

Nate Watson did more than his expected part and Alyn Breed was something of a surprise lieutenant. David Duke popped up at the exact right moment.

This is no time for the Friars to worry about what they get from whom, of course. Providence was simply trying to avoid its first four-game losing streak in eight years, and it did so with a statement victory in Omaha, Neb.

The Friars held their nerve down the stretch to upend No. 11 Creighton, 74-70, at CHI Health Center. Duke banked in a 3-pointer from the left wing with 28.9 seconds left in a two-point game to give Providence the spark it required to push over the top.

“He didn’t call bank,” Watson said. “It was a lucky shot. But we need everything to go in.”

Duke was just 1-for-10 from the field when he knocked down what proved to be the game’s critical jumper. Watson added a pair of free throws with 20.9 seconds left and Duke was good on two more with 2.7 seconds to play. Providence won for the third time in its last four tries against a top-15 foe, and it absolutely had to have this one.

“To come into this building and win, we were really fortunate,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “Really, really good game execution. Really happy for my team.”

Watson and Breed both set new career highs in scoring, and to say their experience level varies greatly would be an understatement. The fourth-year center closed with 29 points on 12-for-19 shooting in 35 minutes. The first-year guard finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists — he carried just 24 points, 11 rebounds and one assist in 121 college minutes into Wednesday.

“I feel like there was definitely a little bit more urgency tonight,” Watson said. “Creighton, they’re a really good team, but they didn’t really have the size in there. So we utilized it.”

“My teammates and my coaches give me confidence,” Breed said. “I’m not scared or afraid of big teams or any of that. When you go out there and play hard none of that matters.”

Breed’s rebound and coast-to-coast layup gave the Friars their largest lead of the second half at 52-39 with 15:21 to play. Providence followed by connecting on just two of its next 12 shots, and the Bluejays made it a one-possession game seven different times over the final 5:59. Breed’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:48 left doubled the Friars’ lead to 65-59 and the visitors nursed it down the stretch from there.

“I’m just really proud of his mental toughness and his trusting and believing in us,” Cooley said. “His three, to me, was the game winner. I know how the game played out, but that was a dagger.”

Providence (8-6, 4-4 Big East) couldn’t have been sharper through the first eight minutes. The Friars opened 9 for 13 from the floor and collected seven assists. Watson knocked down the first of two free throws with 11:50 left and Providence enjoyed a 23-6 lead early in the first half.

“We definitely had a lot of energy,” Watson said. “I’m in charge of getting the guys hyped up before the game, so we came out blazing. We wanted to throw the first punch.”

Creighton (10-4, 6-3) eventually snapped out of a 1-for-12 daze from the field, hitting on eight of its next 12 shots. It was a 39-34 advantage for the Friars at halftime, and they allowed a career-high 26 points to Damien Jefferson. Providence was able to buckle down elsewhere, as the Bluejays finished just 4 for 23 from 3-point range.

“We’ve had some losses that didn’t go our way — we’ve had some tough breaks,” Cooley said. “Today the basketball Gods were on our side.”