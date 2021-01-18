Illinois’ Big Ten basketball game against Michigan State is postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Spartans program

A second game in 10 days has been wiped from Illinois’ Big Ten basketball schedule after Michigan State announced Saturday’s game will be postponed because of COVID-19 cases in the Spartans program.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo told reporters three more positive tests emerged Sunday within the program, including freshman walk-on Davis Smith.

Michigan State recently postponed games against Indiana and Iowa. The Illinois game is the Spartans’ third straight and fourth overall to be postponed.

Three Spartans players tested positive for COVID-19 last week: senior guard Joshua Langford, freshman forward Mady Sissoko and sophomore walk-on guard Steven Izzo (Tom Izzo’s son).

The No. 22 Illini’s game last Wednesday at Nebraska was postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Cornhuskers program. A nonconference game Dec. 5 against Tennessee-Martin was canceled because of an outbreak on the Skyhawks.