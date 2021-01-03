Northern Illinois fires men’s basketball coach Mark Montgomery after 10 seasons

Northern Illinois fired men’s basketball coach Mark Montgomery, the school announced Sunday.

The Huskies are off to a 1-7 start this season, their only victory coming against winless Chicago State. Montgomery has had just two winning seasons at Northern Illinois.

He is the longest-tenured coach at Northern Illinois, with a 124-170 record in 10 years. He is second on the program’s all-time coaching wins list behind only John McDougal.

Last season was Montgomery’s only winning season in the Mid-American Conference; the Huskies finished as co-West Division regular season champions.

“We thank Coach Montgomery for his commitment to NIU and his efforts to advance NIU men’s basketball over the last 10 seasons,” said athletic director Sean Frazier in a statement. “We wish him the best in the future.”

Frazier also said in the statement the university will launch a national search for his replacement.

Associate coach Lamar Chapman was named interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The Huskies are coming off a 68-42 loss to Bowling Green.