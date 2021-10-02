No. 14 Michigan improves to 5-0 with 38-17 win against Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Michigan was looking for a lot of things going on the road for the first time. The Wolverines, obviously, wanted to preserve their unbeaten record, but they wanted to make a statement in a stadium that has been more than challenging.

The 14th-ranked Wolverines had not won at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium the last five meetings, but beyond that, they wanted to prove they could silence a rowdy crowd and win on the road after starting the first month of the season in the comfort of home.

Michigan relied on a stout defense, and the offense had some different looks with Cade McNamara starting at quarterback but five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy seeing more calculated playing time in the second half. The Wolverines also wanted to prove they could run when needed against the nation’s top-ranked rush defense.

And in the end, the Wolverines snapped a losing streak that lasted during two decades, defeating the Badgers, 38-17, before 74,855 Saturday at Camp Randall. Michigan is 5-0, while Wisconsin fell to 1-3.

Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz was knocked out of the game early in the second half, as was tight end Jake Ferguson, both with what was called a “chest injury." Mertz lingered on the field, appearing to grab at his ribs after taking a big hit on a sack by Josh Ross and Dax Hill.

Wisconsin entered the game minus-7 in turnover margin, mostly because of Mertz’ six interceptions and two fumbles, and in the fourth quarter, with backup Chase Wolf in the game, the turnovers dinged the Badgers again. They lost a fumble on a sack by David Ojabo that was recovered by Chris Hinton, and on the Badgers' next series, Hill got an interception, the Wolverines second of the season.

Michigan’s defense, which held the Badgers to four straight three-and-outs to open the game before sagging late in the half and allowing them to pull within 13-10 at halftime, had five sacks, including 2.5 credited to Ojabo — the fumble recovery and interception. Michigan had not yet committed a turnover this season until third-string quarterback Dan Villari threw an interception late in the game.

On Michigan’s opening series of the second half, McNamara was still leading the Wolverines’ go-to at quarterback, but in the second half, freshman quarterback McCarthy was sprinkled in strategically for a different, more mobile look.

On a key third-and-10, McNamara completed a 38-yard pass to Roman Wilson, who was covered by the Badgers’ cornerback Caesar Williams. Four plays later, McCarthy scored on a one-yard run to make it 20-10. That kicked off Michigan’s second-half rout of the Badgers, outscoring them 25-0.

Jake Moody made his third field goal of the game, this time from 48 yards, McNamara connected with Cornelius Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown, his second score of the game, and with 5:07 left in the game, McCarthy connected with Daylen Baldwin on a 56-yard touchdown. McCarthy’s first career touchdown came on a 69-yard pass to Baldwin in the season opener.

Michigan had 364 yards of offense. McNamara was 17 of 28 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, and the Wolverines had 111 yards rushing on 43 carries against the Badgers, whose rush defense was allowing an average 23 yards. Hassan Haskins had 47 yards (2.5 per carry) and Blake Corum had 46 yards (3.1).