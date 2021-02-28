Football

Five-star transfer Arik Gilbert decommits from Gators

MATT BAKER Tampa Bay Times

The Florida Gators’ control of the transfer portal looks a little shakier Sunday after five-star tight end Arik Gilbert decommitted from UF.

Gilbert is one of the top tight ends of the modern recruiting era. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Georgia native was the nation’s No. 5 recruit in the 2020 recruiting class and the first tight end ever to be named Gatorade’s National Player of the Year.

He signed with LSU, where he caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman before entering the transfer portal. A month ago, he announced his intention to transfer to UF. On Sunday, he decommitted.

Gilbert would have been the type of star recruit who could help the Gators replace Kyle Pitts, a potential top-10 pick in this spring’s NFL draft.

Even without Gilbert, UF has been excited about the future of the position thanks to younger players like Kemore Gamble and Jonathan Odom, a product of Tampa’s Jesuit High.

“We’ve got, I think, a really talented room,” tight ends coach Tim Brewster said Wednesday. “Everybody’s worried about us losing Kyle Pitts, and we’re certainly going to miss Kyle and everything he brought to it. But I think these other guys are really going to do some great things next season.”

  Comments  

Sports

Jacksonville St. dominates Tennessee Tech in 27-10 win

February 28, 2021 7:47 PM

Sports

Snead sets rushing mark, Austin Peay edges Tenn St 27-20

February 28, 2021 6:55 PM

Sports

SE Missouri State rolls past Eastern Illinois 47-7

February 28, 2021 6:40 PM

Sports

Clemson all-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers

February 28, 2021 5:34 PM

Football

Michigan football adds Alan Bowman, former Texas Tech quarterback, from transfer portal

Health News

Super seniors: Extra year changes look for football rosters

February 28, 2021 1:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service