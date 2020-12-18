Gene Frenette: How 2009 Alabama win over Florida launched the Saban dynasty

As Colin Peek sat in the Georgia Dome stands during the 2008 SEC Championship — watching Tim Tebow lead No. 2-ranked Florida on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives for a 31-20 victory over Alabama, en route to the Gators’ second national title under Urban Meyer — he was beyond disgusted.

Peek had committed to transfer to 'Bama from Georgia Tech for the following season, so he seethed at the sight of the unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide not closing out the 20-17 lead they took into the fourth quarter.

“I remember talking to guys on the team after the game and saying, ‘That will never happen again,’ “ Peek said.

While that might have been a statement of bravado during an emotional moment, it has also turned out to be prophetic. In the last six meetings between Alabama and Florida, the Tide has won them all by an average margin of 25.6 points.

None were bigger than the 2009 SEC title game, where No. 2 'Bama returned the favor by knocking off No. 1 Florida, 32-13. Given what has transpired since then, that outcome is arguably the most landscape-changing game in college football history.

It altered the fortunes of two programs in dramatic fashion. Florida’s program under Meyer and subsequent coaches spent the next decade being rather irrelevant, never even flirting with being a national contender until this season under Dan Mullen.

For Alabama, which went on to win the first of its five national championships under coach Nick Saban, that 2009 SEC title win over the Gators launched what is rightfully considered the greatest dynasty ever in college football. The Tide went on to beat Texas, 37-21, a month later for the BCS national championship.

“That ’09 game changed things for Alabama,” said UF receiver Frankie Hammond, a freshman that season. “Kudos to Saban. Whatever he’s got, it’s working to a T.”

Now Alabama is a prohibitive favorite to beat Florida Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when the schools square off for the 10th time in an SEC Championship game. But it’s hard to imagine this matchup being anywhere near as impactful as that 2009 meeting.

The loss meant UF missed the opportunity to win its third national title in four years. Truthfully, there may never again be a college football game that simultaneously ignites a dynasty for one program and potentially ends a dynasty for another.

In SEC history, the 2009 championship game assembled one of the most massive collections of talent to step on one field, buoyed by Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tebow and linebacker Brandon Spikes electing to return for their senior seasons.

Tebow and Spikes were among eight Gators in that game who went on to be NFL first-round or second-round draft picks. Alabama, which has had a record 32 first-round selections since 2010, featured a lineup with 10 first-rounders and three second-rounders.

“I was one of the new guys coming in that year, similar to the freshmen class of Mark Ingram, Julio Jones and Marcell Dareus,” Peek said of the 'Bama 2009 newcomers. “You just knew with that class that something was changing, something very special was about to happen. I think people didn’t see it coming.”

Certainly no one could foresee the genesis of prolific dominance, with 'Bama now positioned to win an unprecedented sixth national title in 12 years under the same coach. Only the legendary Bear Bryant has won five national crowns, but that happened over a span of 19 seasons (1961-79) in his 25-year career with the Crimson Tide.

Florida, which had been on its own run of excellence under Meyer, carried a 22-game winning streak into that SEC Championship rematch. The Gators had a fairly potent offense and a juggernaut defense that returned its entire two-deep chart. Charlie Strong’s unit was No. 1 in the country, holding opponents to a microscopic 9.8 points per game entering the contest.

But on that Dec. 5, 2009 day in Atlanta, the revenge-minded Tide was determined to exorcise the demons from the hurt administered the previous year by UF skill players Jeff Demps, Louis Murphy, Riley Cooper and Tebow, along with a stout Gator defense.

“The whole offseason for us before that year was how we blew the game against Florida [in 2008],” Peek said. “We looked ourselves in the mirror and said, ‘Florida did not beat us. We beat ourselves.’ Coming back the next year, we all wanted Florida to be undefeated. We wanted them to be perfect because we wanted to show the country they would never be able to stand on the same level with us.”

Saban, like most coaches, didn’t put nearly as much emphasis on revenge as the primary motivator — at least not publicly — but the players were completely driven by atonement.

“That was our motivation, that failure [from 2008],” said Ingram, the Heisman Trophy winner that season, in a web series documentary produced by al.com.

Saban and Mullen, who was in his last season as the Gators’ offensive coordinator before taking the Mississippi State job, agree Florida knocking off the Crimson Tide in ’08 was also a catalyst for the ‘Bama dynasty.

“The 2008 game probably had somewhat of a significant impact on the program here, in the fact we lost to a very good Florida team with Tebow,” Saban said on Thursday’s SEC Championship video call. “[Florida] went on to win the national championship. I think our players learned a lot from that.

“The next year, for us to be able to play a similar Florida team, and to win the game, probably was a significant confidence-builder, in that we couldn’t win games [before] like that against good teams. I think it did change the culture of the program in a positive way, which I think was just another one of those step that you take when you’re trying to build a program to national prominence.”

Though Florida was No. 1 and a six-point favorite in the ’09 title game, it was ‘Bama that set a tone of control from the outset. The Tide never trailed as their defense repeatedly kept Tebow in check whenever he got into the red zone, where the Gators managed just three points in three trips.

Florida’s offense also had two three-and-outs, one four-and-out of minus-4 yards, and a five-and-out of 12 yards. It converted only 4 of 11 third downs, and went 0 for 1 on fourth down. In Tebow’s six years as a full-time quarterback in high school at Nease and in college, the only time his offense had been stymied that much was a 13-3 win two months earlier at LSU.

“It wasn’t a thought in my mind that we weren’t going to win that game,” said UF’s Hammond. “Yeah, it was a big game, but I felt like it was nothing new. Just make our plays and everything would take care of itself.

“To not get that undefeated season and a national championship was a big letdown. It hurts.”

The bigger part of Alabama’s dominance came on the other side of the ball. Its offensive line won the trenches in a big way, pounding Strong’s defense for 490 yards, more than double its average per-game yield.

Mike Johnson, a senior guard and co-captain, described his team’s dominance this way: “Everything they did, it seemed like we had an answer for.”

Ingram had 189 combined rushing and receiving yards, a highlight reel that allowed him to edge out Stanford running back Toby Gerhart in the closest Heisman Trophy vote in history, 1,304 points to 1,276.

But the most memorable play from that game allowed Peek to gain a piece of immortality. Midway through the third quarter, on first-and-10 from the UF 17, McElroy rolled out to his right, then his eyes turned left as he spotted Peek streaking down the left hash mark. He lofted a pass just over his tight end’s right shoulder.

Peek, two steps ahead of Gator linebacker Ryan Stamper, cradled the pass for a touchdown and a 26-13 'Bama lead. Two days later, Peek’s reception made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Peek, 34, is now living the single life in New York City. He’s an entrepreneur and advisor to Fortune 500 companies, as well as recently starting his own company, Syllable, which operates consumer product brands with name celebrities like actor Kate Hudson and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

Though Peek’s football career ended in 2010 as an undrafted rookie when he was released by the Atlanta Falcons, the memory of that SEC championship game moment lives on forever.

“Greg [McElroy] just put a perfect ball over my shoulder,” said Peek. “It was a phenomenal moment, a phenomenal time to be a part of it. I’m just super thankful I could be a member of that team.”

McElroy, considered the ultimate game-managing ‘Bama quarterback, made only one NFL start for the New York Jets late in the 2012 season as a replacement for Mark Sanchez. Ironically, Tebow was the other backup he beat out for that start, but their brief NFL competition paled in comparison to beating Tebow in an epic SEC showdown.

As for the Gators, they have yet to become the national force they were during the Meyer years. It surprises Hammond that it’s taken his alma mater this long to get back on track.

“The expectations for Florida were still the same with me for a new coach because the expectations for the school don’t change,” Hammond said. “Was I expecting a dropoff [after Meyer left]? No.”

Three weeks after that 2009 game, Florida announced Meyer intended to resign. The next day, Meyer said he was taking a leave of absence and ended up returning for one more season, where the Gators finished 8-5 and unranked.

UF hasn’t been the same since then. It was dominated by 'Bama in SEC title games under Jim McElwain in 2015 and ’16. Now it’s up to Mullen, who went 0-9 against ‘Bama in his time at Mississippi State, to see if he can turn the tide back in the Gators’ favor.

One of the big reasons Peek chose Alabama over Florida as his transfer destination is he thought Saban’s program would have more staying power. He had researched the college portion of his career, specifically winning a national title in his fourth season (2003) at LSU, and felt Saban merging with a football blueblood like 'Bama would be a perfect fit.

“I knew I’d get him in his third season and I told him when he recruited me, ‘I’m coming here because I’m expecting you to win one [national title] within three years,’ “ Peek said. “He sort of laughed and gave me that Saban smile.

“But to this day, when I’m with other players, we always talk about how we were the first domino, and it takes one domino to hit for the rest of them to come out.”

After that only Saban perfect season in 2009, two more national championships followed in the next three years. Then after a pair of two-losses seasons in 2013 and ‘14, his teams went on a four-year stretch where they finished ranked 1, 2, 1, and 2, losing two out of three times to Clemson in the national championship game and beating Georgia in another.

It remains an unparalleled dynasty. Saban’s record of 148-15 over the last 12 years for a winning percentage of .908 is slightly above the other seven dynasties in college football’s AP poll era. His .894 win percentage in SEC games (93-11) during that span trails only Bryant, whose best 12-year stretch from 1971-82 produced a .911 SEC win percentage (72-7).

Many legendary coaches like Oklahoma’s Bud Wilkinson (114-11-2, three national titles from 1948-59), Florida State’s Bobby Bowden (130-16-1, two national titles from 1988-99) and Notre Dame’s Frank Leahy (87-11-9, four national titles from 1941-53) had decade-plus runs of winning at an 85-88% clip. From 1983-94, Miami went 126-19 (.869) and captured four championships during its best 12-year stretch.

But none of these dynasties, including ones under Oklahoma’s Barry Switzer and Nebraska’s Tom Osborne in the old Big 8, were quite as authoritative as what Saban is presiding over. And none had to do it in a conference as consistently deep as the SEC, which has won 11 of the last 17 national titles.

“Saban is the John Wooden of college football,” Peek said. “There’s no other way to look at it but that. What he’s been able to continue to do is a testament to his vision of what he was trying to do anyway. I think anyone who stepped in that office door realized that it was championship or nothing. That was how he rode. If you don’t win a championship, then it was a failure of a season.

“With anything in life, you have to manifest your reality and that’s what Alabama does. We manifest championships because we expect them.”

Now Saban’s 10-0 team, averaging 49.5 points per game with a balanced offense led by quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and receiver DeVonta Smith, is on the brink of a seventh SEC title under Saban and will be favored to hoist another crystal ball.

Jones, only 11-years-old when this 'Bama dynasty started, hasn’t forgotten how that game played out, including the sight of Tebow crying on the bench in the closing minutes — much to the delight of 'Bama fans when it was shown on the Georgia Dome video board.

“I do remember watching that [2009 SEC title game],” Jones said. “I don’t think I was a huge Alabama fan, and not a huge Florida fan either. I just liked Tim Tebow. To see him lose like that, I was like, ‘Wow!’

“First of all, I felt bad for Tim. But at the same time, Alabama goes on a run pretty much from that day until I’ve been here, goes on a run of being a great program. That one game kind of started it all.”

After the Tide beat Texas for his first 'Bama national championship, Saban issued a telling message to the crowd during a victory celebration at Bryant-Denny Stadium, saying: “I want everybody to know, this is not the end. This is the beginning.”

Nearly 11 years later, the dynasty shows no sign of reaching the finish line.