After long, unusual path, Evelyn Adebayo thrilled to land at UConn

Surrounded by reporters Monday at Geno Auriemma's annual charity golf event, Evelyn Adebayo was asked whether she'd been surprised this spring when UConn reached out about a potential roster spot. The Murray State transfer looked nervous for a moment, then laughed.

"I mean, it's UConn," Adebayo said with a wide smile. "Yeah!"

Based on her numbers last season (18.2 points, 11.4 rebounds), Adebayo shouldn't have been startled at all when UConn came calling. But based on her background, as a Londoner who grew up marveling at the Huskies from across an ocean ...

"It's like a dream to be here," she said. "I'm the first one from England here. Coming from where I'm from, this doesn't usually happen, us ending up at UConn."

Of UConn's newcomers this offseason, Abebayo followed by far the most circuitous path to Storrs. She began in England, where she enjoyed a standout career on local club and school teams, before landing in 2015 at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C. There, she started only seven games over two seasons but flashed the potential that would soon make her one of the nation's top rebounders, leading her team with 5.3 boards per game as a sophomore.

After leaving Gardner-Webb for Murray State (and sitting out a year, as per NCAA rules), Adebayo saw her numbers soar. As a junior last season, she earned all-conference honors, set a school record with 19 double-doubles and finished 11th in the nation in rebounding average.

The key to her breakout, she said Monday, was learning to trust herself.

"It was mainly maturity," she said. "Maturity and building mental confidence. Just knowing what I can and can't do. Mostly what I can do."

She entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal and heard from UConn about a week later. For a longtime Huskies admirer, the decision wasn't much of a decision at all. She was headed to Storrs as a graduate transfer.

At UConn, Adebayo will help to replace Napheesa Collier, one of the few front-court players in the country whose stat line exceeded hers last season. Adebayo prides herself on versatility, and UConn should benefit from not only her rebounding but also from her passing and her IQ.

"Evelyn, this is all new for her. It's a whole different scenario for her, and it's going to take her some time to catch up," coach Geno Auriemma said. "But she's really good with the ball, so it won't take long."

Adebayo said she has focused on conditioning, on "getting in UConn shape." She's now in the unusual position of being one of the older players on a team, while also dropping into a program that has already reached 12 straight Final Fours.

"Being a new player is never easy because you don't know what to expect or how everything works. You're still learning," she said. "But at the same time you're older, you have college experience. So you're not learning as much, but you're still learning about the team."

With only one year of eligibility remaining, Adebayo will have to adjust quickly to a higher level of play than she has ever faced before. But she thinks her stats from Murray State will translate, and her performance against major-conference opponents offers reason to believe her: She scored 28 points last year against Tennessee, 23 (with 13 rebounds) against Illinois and 20 against Kentucky. And though she struggled with turnovers at times, that should be less of a problem at UConn, where she won't have the ball in her hands as much.

And as happy as Adebayo is to be at UConn, the Huskies might soon be just as glad to have her.