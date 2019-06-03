Texas A&M baseball player hits rare ‘Golden Homer’ in NCAA Regional

Texas A&M second baseman Bryce Blaum tosses to second for the force out on Mississippi’s Ryan Olenek during the fifth inning of the Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game, early morning Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. AP Photo

Here’s a baseball term that doesn’t get mentioned all that often: Golden Homer.

I’d never heard the term before Bryce Blaum stepped to the plate for Texas A&M with two outs in the ninth inning and the Aggies trailing West Virginia by three runs on Sunday. Blaum hit a walk-off grand slam and Texas A&M beat the Mountaineers 11-10 in an NCAA Regional game in Morgantown.

That’s called a Golden Homer.

The circumstances of Blaum’s home run make it possible no one has accomplished the feat and possibly no one else ever will. Because the game was part of a regional, Blaum hit the grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning on the home field of the team he beat: West Virginia.

The Aggies trailed 9-1 at one point in the game but completed the comeback thanks Blaum’s blast.

“That was something you dream of when you’re a little kid in the backyard, getting that chance and the opportunity,” Blaum told ESPN. “And what a way, what a narrative to end it — 3-2, runners are going, two outs, their best guy on the mound, and — I honestly I don’t know what happened after I hit it. Everything was a blur.”





Here is the home run:

Alas, the good vibes for Texas A&M didn’t last long as the Aggies lost to Duke later on Sunday and were eliminated.