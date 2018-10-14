Kentucky running back Benny Snell greeted fans along the Cat Walk before their game against South Carolina on Sept. 29.
Kentucky football moves up in latest top-25 rankings

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

October 14, 2018 02:13 PM

Kentucky’s football team had the weekend off with a bye, but it still managed to move up four spots to 14th in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Sunday afternoon.

The Cats (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), who next play at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, ranked as high as 13th two weeks ago before a loss at Texas A&M dropped them to 18th last week.

Georgia, UK’s opponent on Nov. 3, dropped from second to eighth after Saturday’s 36-16 loss at LSU. The Tigers moved up eight spots to fifth.

Kentucky gained three spots, from 20th to 17th, in the coaches’ poll.

The Cats are in a three-way tie in the loss column in the SEC East. Georgia and Florida, which loss to UK 27-16 on Sept. 8, are both 4-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs and the Gators both have the upcoming weekend off before playing Oct. 27 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Alabama remained at No. 1 in the AP poll, followed by Ohio State. The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes. Clemson was third and Notre Dame was fourth. LSU jumped eight spots after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. 

Next game

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

7:30 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network)

