College football games on TV this weekend (Oct. 12-13)

Saturday features three college football games between ranked teams.
No. 2 Georgia travels to Baton Rouge to face No. 13 LSU. The visiting Bulldogs are a perfect 6-0 on the season while LSU is coming off its first loss, 27-19 at Florida last Saturday. CBS has the 3:30 p.m. telecast.
No. 7 Washington visits No. 17 Oregon in a key Pac-12 game. Washington has won five straight since falling to Auburn in the season opener. Oregon’s lone loss came in overtime to Stanford. This game is on ABC or ESPN2 depending on where you live.
ABC’s primetime game, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, is No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan. Wisconsin is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 10. Michigan is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Here is the full list of college football games on television this weekend:
Friday, Oct. 12
- 7:00 - South Florida at Tulsa (ESPN)
- 9:00 - Air Force at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
- 10:00 - Arizona at Utah (ESPN)
Saturday, Oct. 13
- 12:00 - Akron at Buffalo (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - Florida at Vanderbilt (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Iowa at Indiana (ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Minnesota at Ohio State (Fox Sports 1)
- 12:00 - Nebraska at Northwestern (ABC)
- 12:00 - Oklahoma State at Kansas State (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Rutgers at Maryland (Big 10)
- 12:00 - Tennessee at Auburn (SEC)
- 12:30 - Louisville at Boston College (Fox Sports South/Ohio)
- 12:30 - Duke at Georgia Tech (ACC/CW-Lex)
- 2:30 - Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (NBC)
- 3:30 - Army vs. San Jose State (ESPNU)
- 3:30 - Baylor at Texas (ESPN)
- 3:30 - Georgia at LSU (CBS)
- 3:30 - Michigan State at Penn State (Big 10)
- 3:30 - Purdue at Illinois (Fox Sports 1)
- 3:30 - Stony Brook at New Hampshire (NBC Sports)
- 3:30 - Temple at Navy (CBS Sports)
- 3:30 - Texas A&M at South Carolina (SEC)
- 3:30 - UCF at Memphis (ABC/ESPN2)
- 3:30 - Washington at Oregon (ABC/ESPN2)
- 7:00 - Houston at East Carolina (CBS Sports)
- 7:00 - Miami at Virginia (ESPN2)
- 7:00 - Missouri at Alabama (ESPN)
- 7:00 - Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ESPNU)
- 7:00 - West Virginia at Iowa State (Fox Sports 1)
- 7:30 - Ole Miss at Arkansas (SEC)
- 7:30 - Wisconsin at Michigan (ABC)
- 10:15 - Hawaii at BYU (ESPN2)
- 10:30 - Boise State at Nevada (CBS Sports)
- 10:30 - Colorado at USC (Fox Sports 1)
- 10:30 - Wyoming at Fresno State (ESPNU)
